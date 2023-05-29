Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Schuyler girls soccer finished the 2021 season winless. The Warriors took a small step forward last year posting three wins.

However, this spring Schuyler jumped back onto the map as a competitive team finishing the season 7-8, its best season since 2016 when it went 8-8. It entered the subdistrict tournament as the No. 2 seed only behind eventual state qualifier Scotus Central Catholic.

Although its season ended with a 3-1 defeat to Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic in the subdistrict semifinals, Schuyler head coach Clarissa Eloge was pleased with the team's performance this season.

"I think we built a lot on last season. We have a very young team, but a lot of them are sophomores that play. Just getting that experience from last year and transferring into what they know and how to use their skills into this year helped us a lot," Eloge said. "There were obvious games that we struggled, but I think there's definite things we can build on next year to make those games a little less painful."

Schuyler's biggest highlight was reaching the Central Conference Tournament championship game on April 15. The Warriors defeated Aurora 1-0 in the quarterfinals before upsetting the No. 2 seed Lexington 3-2 in the semifinals to match up with Grand Island Northwest in the final.

That boosted the team's confidence as it only suffered four defeats by more than two goals. All of those defeats came to eventual state qualifiers in Northwest twice, Bennington and Scotus.

"Especially from last year, we struggled to take shots unless we were super close to the goal. Just the growth and the idea they were taking shots from outside helped us score more obviously which in return helped us win more games," Eloge said. "We had a tendency of not body up and be aggressive on the defensive end last year and they did a better job of doing that as well. Just the experience of knowing how the high school level plays."

Leading the Warriors' attack were sophomores Gabby Rodriguez, Ailyn Angel and Alyza Arroyo. Their chemistry of playing club soccer together transferred over to the high school season as the Warriors scored 27 goals this season after scoring just 18 goals over the last two seasons combined.

Their scoring output was the team's most since 2015.

"The fact they were able to work together doesn't surprise me. It's just the experience of getting to know each other better and what each other likes," Eloge said. "When they were playing club, their team wasn't very successful so it was kind of disheartening all the time but now that they are seeing success, I can just see them growing further."

Defensively, the Warriors were led in goal by senior Judit Maiz. She came into her own posting three clean sheets in front of a young defense.

"Judit (Maiz) did great in goal. She had to adjust with different middles a lot because of injuries, concussions, vacations or whatever, so I think our defense did a great job in adjusting in the circumstance," Eloge said. "There was times where obviously we had people don't normally play that spot having to do it because we were so shorthanded. Those are some of the games we ended up losing that we probably could've definitely won."

The Warriors return all but five players next year. Maiz, Vanessa Gonzalez, Angela Arroyo, Rocio Gonzalez and Emily Daviu. The only position the Warriors will have to fill is Maiz in goal and Vanessa in defense.

"One of our main concerns for next year is goalie since we only had one underclassman. All the rest of our goalies were seniors, so we are on the hunt for one of those. Having all the younger athletes playing defense towards the end of the season helped a lot," Eloge said. "Vanessa will be missed, but we hopefully have somebody that can replace her. She had a little bit more speed which was helpful for us.

"Having Sinai (Sanchez) and freshmen coming in that are pretty quick, hopefully, we can kind of filter those in throughout the season and they'll get the experience they need for us to do well."

Schuyler lost 1-0 to York and 3-2 to Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central and suffered two straight two-goal losses to LHNE/NC to end the season. If the Warriors win one or two of those games, they could've been looking at a spot in a district final.

Eloge said the team knows the potential they possess and she's excited to see the confidence and another year of development carry into next spring.

"I'm hoping that enthusiasm and energy comes into next year because they have all the potential to do great," Eloge said. "We lose our goalie and we lose one defender and Angela was a sub-defensive player for us, but otherwise we don't have a lot to replace. Hopefully, they can just build on that situation and win those close games and then put us in that top 16 (for a district final)."