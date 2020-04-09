Warrior Girls Soccer: Young Schuyler girls were ready to find their identity

Despite a 2-10 regular season a year ago, the Schuyler girls found themselves with a 2-0 second-half lead, less than 40 minutes from a subdistrict win and moving one step closer to the state tournament.
Though there were several lows in that 10-loss season, including four defeats by five or more goals, a subdistrict win could have put the Warriors one more win away from the district final round. At that point, no matter what happened, it would have been hard to argue Schuyler had not put together a successful season.
But the Warriors' struggle with consistency reared its ugly head again and a 2-0 lead eventually became a 3-2 deficit. Schuyler forced overtime with a penalty kick goal in the final minute but Norfolk Lutheran/Norfolk Catholic eventually produced the game-winner in overtime.
The Warriors graduated a large nine-member class from that group, leaving Schuyler with a team focused on improvement in 2020.
“I think we would have been prepared for the first game, but I believe we can learn something at every game,” coach Clarissa Dunn said. “We would have been able to build upon what we saw in that first outing. Drills were going well, and we had already covered a good portion of what we wanted to get through before that first game.”
The Warriors were returning eight letter winners from their 2019 squad.
“Lesslie Romo, Leslie DeArcos, and Yeni Carreto would have been our senior leaders,” commented Dunn, “but Evelyn Guzman, Alejandra Castro, Stefany Rocha, and Sara Avalos would have also been leaders on our team.”
Before the COVID-19 suspended the season twice then canceled it, Schuyler was a team looking to build on its defense. Several starters returned to the back line. There were new faces ready to step in and build depth on defense and find their own roles in the midfield and the attack.
There were also those, namely seniors Leslie DeArcos and Lesslie Romo were hoping to catch the attention of college coaches this spring as they had high hopes of playing at the next level after high school, but those hopes have been put on hold for the time due to the shutdown.
They would have had the chance to show their talents against a schedule that included the likes of Bennington, Columbus Scotus and that same Norfolk Lutheran/Norfolk Catholic squad.
Several teams moved back up to Class A, leaving Class B as wide open as it has ever been, but Dunn said Elkhorn South, Omaha Mercy and Omaha Skutt appeared to be the favorites.
And of course, as wide open as it appeared to be, the Warriors weren't counting themselves out either.
“The girls seem to have a great attitude this year,” Dunn said. “Many of them push hard every day at practice. I think that shows they have heart and aren’t willing to give up.”
But of course, there was a long way to go.
“We are a very young team with little experience," Dunn said. "We need some more offensive attack, but I think as long as the girls stay out and practice skills in the offseason, we should only get better as the seasons go.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
