Warrior Girls Soccer: Young Schuyler girls were ready to find their identity

The Warriors were returning eight letter winners from their 2019 squad.

“Lesslie Romo, Leslie DeArcos, and Yeni Carreto would have been our senior leaders,” commented Dunn, “but Evelyn Guzman, Alejandra Castro, Stefany Rocha, and Sara Avalos would have also been leaders on our team.”

Before the COVID-19 suspended the season twice then canceled it, Schuyler was a team looking to build on its defense. Several starters returned to the back line. There were new faces ready to step in and build depth on defense and find their own roles in the midfield and the attack.

There were also those, namely seniors Leslie DeArcos and Lesslie Romo were hoping to catch the attention of college coaches this spring as they had high hopes of playing at the next level after high school, but those hopes have been put on hold for the time due to the shutdown.

They would have had the chance to show their talents against a schedule that included the likes of Bennington, Columbus Scotus and that same Norfolk Lutheran/Norfolk Catholic squad.

Several teams moved back up to Class A, leaving Class B as wide open as it has ever been, but Dunn said Elkhorn South, Omaha Mercy and Omaha Skutt appeared to be the favorites.