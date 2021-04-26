Warrior girls still in search of victory

The Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team continued its tough season as it lost at Grand Island Northwest 8-0 on April 20 then was shut out at home by Columbus Scotus on April 22 by the score of 11-0 in one half of play to see its season record dip to 0-12.
In the loss to Northwest, Schuyler depended on goalkeeper Judit Maiz to keep her team close, and she was up to the task.
The Vikings scored in the 10th, 13th and 20th minutes to take a 3-0 lead midway through the first half, but that was all they could muster against Maiz as she held Northwest scoreless the final 20 minutes of the first half.
The problem for the Warriors, as it has been for much of the season, was that the offense couldn’t take advantage and failed to score any goals against Northwest goalkeeper Macey Bosard.
“It took us about the first 20 minutes of the game to get into our groove,” Schuyler Central head coach Clarissa Eloge said. “We were able to get some runs offensively but were only able to get three shots on goal.”
Northwest scattered five goals throughout the second half of action scoring in the 49th, 64th, 70th, 77th and 79th minutes to put the game away.
“It had started snowing, and I don’t think the girls were prepared to play in weather like that,” Eloge said. “Northwest definitely showed more aggressiveness and drive in the second half. There were glimpses of good things but also many things that we need to work on.”
The loss to the Shamrocks was ugly from the start for the host Warriors. Scotus scored five goals in the first five twelve minutes and forced Eloge to make a move at the goalkeeper position.
“Judit normally does very well for us,” Eloge said, “but for some reason she was just off today. Rocio Gonzalez went in at goal and was very nervous. Scotus was able to score a couple of goals soon after she went in, then she seemed to get her nerves out as she did a much better job.”
Scotus tacked on four more goals making it 11-0 when the referee sounded his whistle indicating the end of the half. With the 10-goal mercy rule in effect, the game was called at that point.
Kamryn Chohon and Libbie Brezenski each scored three goals for the Shamrocks while Kate Maguire added two. Janae Rusher and Faith Weber each played 20 minutes in the goal for Scotus while allowing no Schuyler goals.
“Our girls just seemed to be one step behind in most instances,” Eloge said. “I was worried because we normally struggle when we don’t have school the day of a game, so I tried to prepare them and get them up and moving throughout the day. Even so, we still didn’t play well.”
That makes playing a team the quality of Scotus that much more difficult.
“Being parent’s night, it was a rough way for the seniors to end their home games,” Eloge said.
The Schuyler girls travel to Norfolk Middle School on Thursday to do battle against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic in a match set to begin at 5 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.