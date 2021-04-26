Warrior girls still in search of victory

The Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team continued its tough season as it lost at Grand Island Northwest 8-0 on April 20 then was shut out at home by Columbus Scotus on April 22 by the score of 11-0 in one half of play to see its season record dip to 0-12.

In the loss to Northwest, Schuyler depended on goalkeeper Judit Maiz to keep her team close, and she was up to the task.

The Vikings scored in the 10th, 13th and 20th minutes to take a 3-0 lead midway through the first half, but that was all they could muster against Maiz as she held Northwest scoreless the final 20 minutes of the first half.

The problem for the Warriors, as it has been for much of the season, was that the offense couldn’t take advantage and failed to score any goals against Northwest goalkeeper Macey Bosard.

“It took us about the first 20 minutes of the game to get into our groove,” Schuyler Central head coach Clarissa Eloge said. “We were able to get some runs offensively but were only able to get three shots on goal.”

Northwest scattered five goals throughout the second half of action scoring in the 49th, 64th, 70th, 77th and 79th minutes to put the game away.