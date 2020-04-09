Warrior Girls Track: Schuyler aimed for return to Burke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schuyler Central girls track failed to qualify any events to the state track meet in 2019. After several highlights during the regular season, the Warriors came up empty at the B-4 district meet in Columbus, managing just five points and finishing 10th among 10 teams.

Call it a learning experience. Schuyler certainly didn't have an empty cupboard in 2020, and, before COVID-19 shut down the season, there were several athletes ready to bring that experience to fruition.

The team had two weeks of training before the NSAA initially suspended the season on March 16. Now, more than three weeks later head coach Dan Wolken remains confident that his group was ready to go. Unknown, or perhaps overlooked, athletes were preparing to leave their mark.

“I think my team could get ready to come out and compete if the season resumed soon,” Wolken said before the cancellation was announced on April 1. “I know that some of my distance people run all year around on their own, so I am confident they are still running every day.”

“We had just begun the process for determining the events for each individual when we had to call off our practices,” said Wolken.