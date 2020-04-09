Warrior Girls Track: Schuyler aimed for return to Burke

Schuyler Central girls track failed to qualify any events to the state track meet in 2019. After several highlights during the regular season, the Warriors came up empty at the B-4 district meet in Columbus, managing just five points and finishing 10th among 10 teams.
Call it a learning experience. Schuyler certainly didn't have an empty cupboard in 2020, and, before COVID-19 shut down the season, there were several athletes ready to bring that experience to fruition.
The team had two weeks of training before the NSAA initially suspended the season on March 16. Now, more than three weeks later head coach Dan Wolken remains confident that his group was ready to go. Unknown, or perhaps overlooked, athletes were preparing to leave their mark.
“I think my team could get ready to come out and compete if the season resumed soon,” Wolken said before the cancellation was announced on April 1. “I know that some of my distance people run all year around on their own, so I am confident they are still running every day.”
“We had just begun the process for determining the events for each individual when we had to call off our practices,” said Wolken.
The Warriors were scheduled to return six letter winners for their 2020 season. Distance runners Edith Oliden and Marisol Deanda were looking forward to outstanding seasons in the distance events.
Oliden had run at state before as a freshman and a sophomore. Deanda qualified to state cross country this past fall as a sophomore and appeared to be on the rise.
Oliden, Deanda, Mia Wallingford, and Leslie Adame were slated for the 3200 relay team - a group that made up the 2019 3200 relay and put together a strong season.
Niurka Castro, Nataly Monterrosa, and Jenny Valora were looking to form three-fourths of the 1600 relay team with a fourth runner to be decided.
All of those athletes will either have to wait another year or never get the chance.
Kinzie Petersen was one of several seniors who had a chance for a trip to the state meet taken away. She was set to compete in the high jump.
Carla Chacon was expected to excel in the long jump. Other female athletes expected to perform well this spring were freshman Natalie Yrkoski in the hurdles and the high jump and Piper Lefdal in the long jump.
All were hoping to break Schuyler's long state medal drought. The Warriors haven't won a piece of state hardware since Logan Drueppel took seventh in the shot put in 2013.
Coach Wolken felt that the team’s areas of strength would be the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs as well as the 3200 relay, high jump, long jump, and the 100-meter hurdles. Areas of concern were the pole vault and the triple jump.
“I feel sorry for all the athletes on the state who have been waiting for this track season," Wolken said. "The seniors are probably having the most difficult time with it. That includes all of our dedicated seniors who have worked so hard to make their senior seasons memorable”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
