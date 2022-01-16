Warrior girls win home title

Four champs and six in gold-medal matches added up to to history for Schuyler girls wrestling Friday at home.

For the first time in decades of the Schuyler Invite, there was a girls tournament the day before the boys. The Warriors sent four to the top of the medal stand, won seven medals among nine competitors and took the event's first team trophy.

Schuyler won the first girls team championship at home with 105 points - 44 better than runner-up Lakeview.

Freshman Courtney Briones, sophomores Maddy Pineda and Carly Wemhoff and junior Angela Velasquez will forever be remembered as the first home champs in school history. Sophomore Jessica Ortega and junior Hasley Salgado were one stop down on the medal stand as runners-up.

It would be difficult to pick which of the three between Pineda, Wemhoff and Velasquez had the more dominant tournament. Each of the three was 4-0 and pinned four opponents.

In terms of time on the mat, Wemhoff was out there the least. In four matches at 132 pounds she had less than four minutes of time in competition.

She pinned her first opponent in 1 minute, 24 seconds, won in the second round in 1:02, took the third round in just 33 seconds and the championship in just short of a minute, winning in 58 seconds.

Velasquez totaled 4 minutes, 21 seconds of wrestling in her four wins, bouncing back from a title loss the weekend prior at the Mandstedt Invite in Columbus. She took gold at 152 pounds with victories of 21 seconds, 1:52, 43 seconds and 1:25.

Pineda took gold at 120 in a total time of 4 minutes, 41 seconds. She won her second gold of the year to go with one in Fremont by putting her opponents on the mat in 49 seconds, 1:08, 1:22 and 1:22.

Ortega won twice at 100 pounds by pins of 26 seconds and 3:05 before 11-1 Ichell Rivas of Wayne denied Ortega the gold 5-3. Ortega had the first takedown of the match but also gave up the last takedown 15 seconds into the third and couldn't escape or reverse.

Salgado won two of three at 107 pounds, defeating teammate Sinai Sanchez 4-2 and Emily Hull of Scribner-Snyder by 14-4 major decision. Lakeview's Lacy Lemburg remained unbeaten and held Salgado off 5-2 by scoring the first four points and taking a 4-0 lead with 1:17 left in the match on a reversal.

Sanchez won just once but was third. Following the loss to her teammate, the freshman lost by pin to Lemburg in the final second of the match after following behind 2-0. Sanchez bounced back with a pin against Hull in 1:26.

The girls were back in tournament competition on Monday at Battle Creek.

