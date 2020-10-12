Warrior golf ends season with positive momentum

It was a season of major improvement and excellent outings at various golf meets for the SCHS girls golf team, but they fell just short of sending a golfer to the state meet at the district tournament held in Grand Island on Oct. 6.

Schuyler Central’s Natalia Ruiz shot a 101 to lead this Warriors. She was a mere three shots away from medaling and qualifying for the state meet. Senior standout Carly Johnson saw her high school career come to an end as she fired a 103. Esmeralda Sacarias also had an impressive outing with her 106.

“I am very proud of how far the girls have come this season,” Schuyler Central head coach Shanda Hall said. “Through hard work and perseverance they improved at each outing.”

The top 10 medalists were Riley Stuhr from York with a low score of 86, Sidney O’Dey from Adams Central with a score of 90, Lalaina Fry and Hailey Schuster, both from Northwest and both with scores of 91, Natalie Brandt from Hastings in fifth place with a score of 93, Breanna Placke and Remi Christensen both from Seward and Abigail York from York all tying for sixth place with scores of 95 and Riley Darbro of Aurora and Nataly Anderson from Seward tying for ninth place with scores of 98.

The District B-3 team champion was York with a score of 380 with Grand Island Northwest just one shot behind at 381 in second place and Seward in third place with a score of 389. All three of those teams advaced to the state meet this past Monday and Tuesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

