Warrior golf picks up tournament medals

The Schuyler Central High School boys golf team continued its strong play with a second-place finish at the Columbus Scotus Invitational held at the Elks Country Club on April 28 and a fifth-place finish at the Columbus Lakeview Invitational held at the Quail Run golf course in Columbus on April 29. The Warriors also won three individual medals from two golfers during those two tournaments.
The opportunity to play at the Elks Country Club was potentially a bonus for the Warriors. Should the team or any individuals qualify following the district tournament in a few weeks, the Class B state tournament is held at the Elks.
The Scotus Invite proved to be another day of playing with windy and cold conditions. It has been a tough season for the SCHS squad on the links; few tournaments and duals have included ideal weather.
The Schuyler golfers were up to the task, placing second in the Watson Division with a team score of 390. Easton Hall fired an 18-hole round of 92 and was the silver medalist while Aaron Langmeier placed ninth with a score of 95. Both athletes shot their career bests on the Elks course.
Dominic Semerad finished the day with a round of 101 while Logan Johnson finished one shot back with a 102. Merrick Kort shot the fifth-best round for the Warriors with a score of 106.
“It was a rough start for many of the boys,” SCHS coach Brante Hayes said. “Talking with them out on the course, I could tell they were disappointed in their scores at that point. We were able to talk it out a bit and regain the mindset needed to finish our rounds strongly. In the end, we shot right at our team average. It makes me happy that they were able to grind and find a way to battle back.”
The Warriors headed back to Columbus two days later to compete in the Lakeview event. The day provided warmer temperatures but wind remained a factor.
“We started out to be a one-club wind attack,” Hayes said. “It ended up being a two to three-club wind ball by the end of the tournament.”
Aaron Langemeier was the lone medalist for the Warriors with a score of 88 and 15th place. Easton Hall finished two shots back in 18th at 90, Logan Johnson carded a score of 95 and was 29th place, Merrick Kort shot a round of 98 and was 34th and Dominic Semerad finished in 42nd with a score of 101. There were 57 golfers competing in the tournament.
The golf team will participate in the Logan View Invitational on Thursday, then return to the Elks Country Club on Friday for the Central Conference tournament.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.