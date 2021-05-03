Warrior golf picks up tournament medals

“It was a rough start for many of the boys,” SCHS coach Brante Hayes said. “Talking with them out on the course, I could tell they were disappointed in their scores at that point. We were able to talk it out a bit and regain the mindset needed to finish our rounds strongly. In the end, we shot right at our team average. It makes me happy that they were able to grind and find a way to battle back.”

The Warriors headed back to Columbus two days later to compete in the Lakeview event. The day provided warmer temperatures but wind remained a factor.

“We started out to be a one-club wind attack,” Hayes said. “It ended up being a two to three-club wind ball by the end of the tournament.”

Aaron Langemeier was the lone medalist for the Warriors with a score of 88 and 15th place. Easton Hall finished two shots back in 18th at 90, Logan Johnson carded a score of 95 and was 29th place, Merrick Kort shot a round of 98 and was 34th and Dominic Semerad finished in 42nd with a score of 101. There were 57 golfers competing in the tournament.

The golf team will participate in the Logan View Invitational on Thursday, then return to the Elks Country Club on Friday for the Central Conference tournament.