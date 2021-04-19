Warrior golf third in Albion

The Schuyler Central High School boys golf team competed at the Boone Central Invitational in Albion on Saturday and overcame the cold and windy conditions to tie for third place in the 12-team field.

Despite not having any individual golfers finish in the top 10 standings, the Warriors all finished in the top 43 spots to fare well as a group.

Easton Hall continued his solid play this spring, firing an 88 on the par-72 course and finishing in a tie for 10th place with Thane Hardwick from Boone Central, Peyton Mathews from O’Neill and Tyler Race from Pierce. He was edged out of an individual medal on a scorecard playoff.

Merrick Kort carded a 91 tying him for 15th, Aaron Langemeier scored a 93 and was 19th, Dominic Semerad shot a 97 and was 25th and Logan Johnson scored 105 and was 43rd.

“The boys were able to golf some good rounds,” Schuyler Central golf coach Brante Hayes said. “Four of them shot under their averages, and our fifth was right at his average.”

Merrick Kort’s score was a personal best for him this season in nine holes. Dominic’s score of 97 was also a nine-hole personal best this year.