Warrior golf third in Albion
Warrior golf third in Albion

  Updated
Schuyler Golf

Dominic Semerad, left, Merrick Kort, Aaron Langemeier and Easton Hall show off their medals for the two-man scramble April 14 in Fullerton. The four combined to take third place.

The Schuyler Central High School boys golf team competed at the Boone Central Invitational in Albion on Saturday and overcame the cold and windy conditions to tie for third place in the 12-team field.

Despite not having any individual golfers finish in the top 10 standings, the Warriors all finished in the top 43 spots to fare well as a group.

Easton Hall continued his solid play this spring, firing an 88 on the par-72 course and finishing in a tie for 10th place with Thane Hardwick from Boone Central, Peyton Mathews from O’Neill and Tyler Race from Pierce. He was edged out of an individual medal on a scorecard playoff.

Merrick Kort carded a 91 tying him for 15th, Aaron Langemeier scored a 93 and was 19th, Dominic Semerad shot a 97 and was 25th and Logan Johnson scored 105 and was 43rd.

“The boys were able to golf some good rounds,” Schuyler Central golf coach Brante Hayes said. “Four of them shot under their averages, and our fifth was right at his average.”

Merrick Kort’s score was a personal best for him this season in nine holes. Dominic’s score of 97 was also a nine-hole personal best this year.

“As a team we shot a season best 369 for the third-place tie,” Hayes said. “Going to the fifth man for a team playoff, Ord took third, we took fourth and Lakeview placed fifth out of the team's competing. This gave us a small amount of redemption over Lakeview after their varsity beat us by two strokes in our dual earlier this year.”

Easton Hall

Schuyler senior East Hall makes his backswing on a drive in a meet April 14 in Fullerton. Hall tied for 10th on Saturday in Albion.

Tanner Walling of Wayne was the invitational individual champion finishing with a score of 79. Payton Frederick of Battle Creek finished in second place with a score of 80, Chaden Roth of Pierce and Bo Armstrong of Wayne finished tied for third place with scores of 81, Hunter Raabe of Pierce finished in fifth place with a score of 83, Kelen Meyer of Ord and Kurt Schneider from Lakeview tied for sixth place with scores of 84, Kirby Smith of Fullerton finished in eighth place with an 86 and Jacob Cerny of Norfolk Catholic finished in ninth place with a score of 87.

Pierce was the team champion with a score of 341, Wayne finished in second place with a score of 349, Battle Creek finished in sixth place with a score of 373, Boone Central finished in seventh place with a score of 383, Fullerton finished in eighth place with a score of 387, O’Neill finished in ninth place with a score of 394, Norfolk Catholic finished in 10th with a score of 398, Twin River finished 11th with a score of 454 and Boone Central JV finished in twelfth place with a score of 472. 

Langemeier, Hall fourth in Fullerton

Earlier in the week, Schuyler golfed in a two-man scramble event in Fullerton that included seven other teams divided into 29 teams.

Hall and Langemeier were paired together while Semerad and Kort made up the second team, Johnson and Caden Shonka played together, Derrik Sock and Dillon Johnson were partners and Aiden Kronberg and Ben Lefdal paired up.

Hall and Langemeier shot a combined 82 and were fourth. Semerad and Kort tied for eighth on an 88. Together that made Schuyler third overall with a total of 170. Battle Creek won on a 157 total while Burwell was four shots back.

Johnson and Shonka shot 99, Sock and Dillon Johnson had a 105 and Kronberg and Lefdal put together a 110.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Aaron Lagemeier

Schuyler senior Aaron Lagemeier sends a putt to the cup on April 14 in Fullerton.
