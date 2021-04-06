Warrior golfers clipped by Vikings

Schuyler golf opened the 2021 season with a pair of events on back-to-back days last week. The Warriors started with tournament play on March 29 in West Point-Beemer then faced Lakeview at Quail Run in Columbus the next day.

Schuyler was sixth out of 14 teams at West Point-Beemer with a total of 424. That left the team three shots behind West Point GACC in fifth. Wayne took the top spot on a total of 360.

Senior Easton Hall shot a 100 and led four other Schuyler teammates. Merrick Kort carded a 105, Caden Shonka shot 107, Dominic Semerad put together a 112 and Aaron Langemeier posted a 117.

Rockney Peck of Wayne was the clear winner with a round of 76 - nine shots ahead of West Point-Beemer's 85.

The next day, the full lineup had strong outings in a dual against Lakeview.

Hall and Langemeier shot a pair of 46s and tied with Max Fremarek of Lakeview for third place overall. The Vikings were led by a 43 from freshman Kurt Schneider and a 45 from senior Logan Jaixen. The top two rounds plus a third tie for third gave Schuyler a close 188-190 defeat.

