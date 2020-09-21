Warrior Golfers Drive to Runner-Up spot at Triangular

Last Thursday, the Warriors competed in the Crete Invitational held on the College Heights Golf Course in Crete. The event team champion was Elkhorn with a low score of 380. The runner-up was Beatrice on a total of 401. Schuyler Central ended with a team score of 479.

Scoring and placement for the five SCHS golfers were Esmerlda Sacarias who finished in 23rd place with an 18-hole total of 110 and followed by Carly Johnson at 117, Janel Lopez at 119, Jazmine Martinez at 133 and Marianna Castillo at 152.

“Unfortunately, the SCHS ladies did not have a very good outing and did not have any medalists,” Hall said. “While the girls did improve on their scores from last year, I would have liked for them to have been more focused. We knew that play on and around the greens would be tough, but we just had too many inaccuracies with chip shots. To do well, the ladies must eliminate three-putts on the greens.”

The Schuyler Central team will be competing at the Wayne Invitational this Thursday.

