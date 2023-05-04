The Schuyler boys golf team took part in the Lakeview Invite on April 27. The Warriors placed 11th as a team with a score of 426.

Claiming the top spot team spot was hosting Lakeview with a score of 326.

Leading Schuyler was Aiden Kronberg. Kronberg finished with 96 shots on the day.

Behind Kronberg was Derrik Sock. Sock ended the day with a score of 106.

The final two Warriors to make the team score cut were Jacob Hahn and Joel Medina.

The duo of Hahn and Medina each finished with a score of 112.

Dillion Johnson finished the day as the team's alternate score shooting a 116.

Schuyler also competed on Tuesday (after print deadline), in the Logan View Invite. The Warriors' next outing is set for Friday in the Central Conference Tournament in Lexington.

Howells-Dodge golf

The Jaguar golf team was in action on April 26 for the North Bend Invite.

As a team, Howells-Dodge finished in seventh place out of 20 teams with 352 points. Tekamah-Herman claimed first by shooting 308.

For the Jaguars, Kellen Fiala led the team with a 78 on the day. Austin Hegeman and Brittin Sindelar tied for second on the team scoresheet for the Jaguars with the duo shooting 87 each.

The final spot on the team score went to Carson Heard. Heard finished the day with a 100.

Missing the team cut for the Jaguars was Jackson Paus with a 111.