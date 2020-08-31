Warrior mistakes costly at Pioneers

Nebraska City scored less than two minutes into the second half to make it 36-0 when Nelson completed his fourth touchdown pass of the game, this time covering 22 yards to Thompson.

With the running clock rule in effect, the Pioneers put the game away, playing their reserves for much of the fourth quarter.

The bright spot for the Warriors came on defense by Maganda when he picked off a Nelson passed and returned it 60 yards for a Schuyler touchdown midway through the third quarter. The extra point kick attempt by Maganda sailed wide of the left upright.

Offensively, the Warriors rushed for 125 yards on 35 carries, and Martinez completed six passes in 15 attempts for 69 yards giving Schuyler 194 yards of total offense in the contest. The Schuyler Central defense allowed 164 rushing yards and another 182 through the air for a total yardage count of 346.

Despite the loss, coach Ankrah felt good about the way that his younger players stepped things up in the second half, and he looks for even better things to happen as the season moves forward.