Warrior offense grinds to a halt

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team had another rough go last week as the Warriors lost home games to Seward 61-5 and West Point-Beemer 56-9.

The losses marked the second and third consecutive games that the Schuyler team has failed to hit double figures.

On paper, it appeared that the Warriors had a decent chance of beating a Seward team that entered the contest winless at 0-10. Unfortunately, the game wasn’t played on paper, and the Bluejays sizzled from the opening tipoff.

Seward hit two early three-pointers and scored the first 18 points.

“Facing a very tall team was a specific challenge for our team this game,” Schuyler Central assistant coach Greg Hansen said. “For this game, we unveiled our pressure defense and saw some good success with it causing several more turnovers than when we run our usual 2-3 zone.

The Warriors have been very aggressive on both offense and defense this season, but they have struggled to hit shots in the paint. That was the case again against Seward.

“Shooting and running our half-court offense continues to be and area of need. The girl’s effort was good, and we look forward to getting better at our pressure defense which should lead to more opponent turnovers and transition scores for our team,” Hansen said.

In the game against West Point-Beemer in Schuyler last Thursday evening, the Warriors continued to experience the same woes on offense and defense that they experienced against Seward.

The Cadets wasted little time in establishing their dominance as they raced to a 19-0 lead after the first quarter of play. The Warriors did score in the second quarter and went to the locker room at halftime trailing by the score of 30-3.

“This was the second game for employing our new pressure defense,” Hansen said. “We saw good results, as it was obvious West Point was having problems getting into their half-court offense. Unfortunately, some foul trouble forced us to back off the pressure in the second half as well as conditioning was also becoming a factor.”

The Cadets came out of the locker room still on fire as they outscored the Warriors 18-4 to take a 48-7 lead and put the running clock into play during the entire fourth quarter.

“Our half-court offensive execution and our defensive rebounding will be areas of emphasis in practice,” Hansen said. “Our overall effort was very good tonight, and our execution of our pressure defense continues to get better.”

The Warriors played at Central City this past Tuesday evening and travel to Columbus this Friday night to take on the Lakeview Vikings.

