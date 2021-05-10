Warrior rematches earn district invite

Schuyler Central High School soccer players saw familiar faces across the pitch for the first two rounds of the postseason. Results against those familiar faces held from earlier in the season.
But while the Warriors split matches in the subdistrict tournament, a strong regular season pushed them into the district final for the seventh season in a row.
Schuyler defeated Columbus Lakeview 4-0 on May 3 in the subdistrict semifinal before suffering a 5-0 loss to Scotus Central Catholic the next day. The loss was the second time the Warriors fell to the Shamrocks this season and the second time they faced a 3-0 deficit at half.
Regardless, with an 11-7 mark at that point, Schuyler moved on to the district final back on Saturday.
The postseason started with the win over Lakeview that included three second-half goals. Schuyler struggled to find any consistency against the wind in the first half then struck three times after the break and advanced to the next round.
"Going into this game, we felt we had a good opportunity to win after how we played them earlier in the year," assistant coach Aaron Thumann said. "We knew that Lakeview was going to be ready and we knew they were going to be better and we knew that we were going to have to perform better."
Yair Garcia opened the scoring in the 27th minute on an assist from Victor Alonzo. The Warriors had the better of the play despite facing the wind but had trouble connecting more than a few passes in a row because of those conditions.
That all changed after intermission when Schuyler began threatening more regularly. There was still an adjustment period. The Warriors had to learn how to play with the wind at their backs compared to vice versa in the first half.
Brayan Romero doubled the lead in the 55th minute to 2-0 on a pass from Ivan Perez. Victor Alonzo made it 3-0 just six minutes later when Elvin Arevalo found him with some space in the defense. Alonzo carried it in and beat the keeper with a rocket.
Junior Miftaha Ibro converted a penalty kick in the 76th minute to complete the scoring.
"We played really well defensively against them throughout the game and as we moved into the second half, really started moving the ball well," Thumann said. "We made some good passes, and added three more goals."
Schuyler fell behind Scotus 3-0 at home on April 22, cut the deficit to 3-1 before halftime then infused some late drama on a goal with less than five minutes remaining. The Warriors couldn't find the equalizer and suffered their third loss in a row.
Schuyler rebounded from that with back-to-back wins ahead of the subdistrict rematch. But when Scotus freshman Frank Fehringer scored three times before halftime, the Warriors again faced an uphill climb.
They couldn't find a way to cut into the lead the second time around and allowed the next goal after halftime when Fehringer notched his fourth of the match. Scotus added one more with five minutes remaining.
"We were excited for the opportunity to play Scotus again after our close match a week earlier. We knew that we did some good things in that first match but we didn't play a whole 80 minutes," Thumann said. "We knew we could play with them, but we knew we had to play better.
"We felt ready going into the match. Scotus played really well. They have really grown as the season has gone along, and they were peaking at a good time. We had moments where we played really well, but we did not play to the standard that we are used to and what we needed."
