Warrior rematches earn district invite

Schuyler Central High School soccer players saw familiar faces across the pitch for the first two rounds of the postseason. Results against those familiar faces held from earlier in the season.

But while the Warriors split matches in the subdistrict tournament, a strong regular season pushed them into the district final for the seventh season in a row.

Schuyler defeated Columbus Lakeview 4-0 on May 3 in the subdistrict semifinal before suffering a 5-0 loss to Scotus Central Catholic the next day. The loss was the second time the Warriors fell to the Shamrocks this season and the second time they faced a 3-0 deficit at half.

Regardless, with an 11-7 mark at that point, Schuyler moved on to the district final back on Saturday.

The postseason started with the win over Lakeview that included three second-half goals. Schuyler struggled to find any consistency against the wind in the first half then struck three times after the break and advanced to the next round.

"Going into this game, we felt we had a good opportunity to win after how we played them earlier in the year," assistant coach Aaron Thumann said. "We knew that Lakeview was going to be ready and we knew they were going to be better and we knew that we were going to have to perform better."