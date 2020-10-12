Warrior runners 8th at Central meet

The boys and girls cross country teams from Schuyler Central High School both competed in the Central Conference Meet held on Thursday October 8 and both came home with eighth place finishes.
Lexington ran away with the team title in the boys division while the team from Seward capture the trophy in the girls division.
Schuyler’s Hugo Ramon finished as the 15th-place medalist in the 5-kilometer race, crossing the finish line with a time of 18 minutes, 14.98 seconds.
“Hugo had another excellent race,” head coach Rick Carter said. “Being a medal winner in our tough conference is not an easy feat. Hugo has been very consistent all year, never having a bad race, making me feel pretty confident about his chance to qualify for the state meet."
Nathan Nottingham of Seward won the race with a time of 17:20.03. Rounding out the top three were Elmer Sotelo Munoz from Lexington with a time of 17:24.78 and Colin Pinneo of York with a time of 17:25.33.
Other varsity runners for SCHS were Cirilo Mejia in 34th place with a time of 19:09.48, Kevin Perez in 55th place with a time of 20:15.84, Samuel Rivas in 59th place with a time of 20:25.69, Gavin Bywater in 60th place with a time of 20:28.15, Gustavo Perez in 67th place with a time of 21:33.26, and Andy Ruiz in 71st place with a time of 22:57.44.
In the girls division, Marisol Deanda continued her impressive run of top-10 finishes, bringing home the fourth-place medal with a time of 20:57.05.
Kassidy Stuckey of York won the individual title with a time of 19:57.27. She was followed by a pair of Seward runners - Keegan Beisel the runnerup with a time of 20:38.25 and Tandee Masco in third with a time of 20:40.50.
Alekxa Olvera paced the remainder of the Schuyler Central runners finishing in 26th with a time of 23:50.41. She was followed by Niurka Castro in 42nd place with a time of 25:22.26, Audrey Ruskamp in 47th with a time of 25:48.60, Naomi Mejia in 50th with a time of 26:06.68, Lesli Gonzalez in 57th with a time of 28:51.36, Natalie Carreto in 60th with a time of 29:03.89 and Gina Alba in 62nd with a time of 35:58.89.
The boys and girls will be competing at the district meet in Seward at Concordia College on Thursday. Other teams in the competition are Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Seward, Waverly and York. The top three teams at four Class B sites plus the top-15 runners at each of those sites qualify for the state meet on Oct. 23 at UNK.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!