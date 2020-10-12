Warrior runners 8th at Central meet

In the girls division, Marisol Deanda continued her impressive run of top-10 finishes, bringing home the fourth-place medal with a time of 20:57.05.

Kassidy Stuckey of York won the individual title with a time of 19:57.27. She was followed by a pair of Seward runners - Keegan Beisel the runnerup with a time of 20:38.25 and Tandee Masco in third with a time of 20:40.50.

Alekxa Olvera paced the remainder of the Schuyler Central runners finishing in 26th with a time of 23:50.41. She was followed by Niurka Castro in 42nd place with a time of 25:22.26, Audrey Ruskamp in 47th with a time of 25:48.60, Naomi Mejia in 50th with a time of 26:06.68, Lesli Gonzalez in 57th with a time of 28:51.36, Natalie Carreto in 60th with a time of 29:03.89 and Gina Alba in 62nd with a time of 35:58.89.

The boys and girls will be competing at the district meet in Seward at Concordia College on Thursday. Other teams in the competition are Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Seward, Waverly and York. The top three teams at four Class B sites plus the top-15 runners at each of those sites qualify for the state meet on Oct. 23 at UNK.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

