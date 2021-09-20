Warrior runners fifth in Central City

Both the boys and girls Schuyler Central High School cross country teams earned fifth place honors at the very competitive Central City Invitational on Sept. 16.
The boys finished fifth out of 13 teams while the girls were in the middle of a field of nine other programs.
Central Conference teams Lexington, Grand Island Northwest, Aurora and Schuyler all finished in the top five in the boys 5K race. Lexington put on a dazzling performance as Ian Salazar, Garrett Converse and Oscar Aguado took the top three medals, respectively, helping the Minutemen to a huge margin of victory over second place Minden.
Lexington finished with a low score of 11 points while Minden was a distant runner-up with 52 points. Grand Island Northwest took third with 61, Aurora took fourth with 63, and Schuyler Central finished with 110 points in fifth place, two ahead of Nebraska Christian.
Schuyler’s Eduardo Carrasco had the best finish for the Warriors as he finished in 16th with a time of 17 minutes and 58.85 seconds.
“The boys ran pretty well, led by Eduardo Carrasco,” SCHS head coach Rick Carter said. "Eduardo has been improving steadily, and if he works really hard the next four weeks, I believe he will significantly improve even more.”
Gavin Bywater took 27th with a time of 18:44.31 while Samuel Rivas finished in 50th with a time of 19:38.70, Ivan Varela finished was 51st with a time of 19:39.45, Gabriel Lucar took 56th with a time of 19:47.12, Adolfo Manzano was 60th with a time of 19:59.25, Luciano Mateo was in 81st with a time of 20:59.03, Ivan Huerta took 82nd with a time of 21:00.87, Dillon Johnson was 112th with a time of 22:51.12, Malden Mendez took 24th with a time of 24:05.01, Daniel Daviu was 137th with a time of 26:15.11, Benjamin Lefdal was 138th a time of 26:15.66 and Alexander Aldana finished took 149th with a time of 31:36.49.
“The most improved runner was, again, Dillon Johnson who improved by more than two minutes compared to last year at this Central City meet," Carter said.
SCHS girls standout Marisol Deanda met up with some of her top competitors of the season but still raced to another top 10 finish in 10th for the Warriors. She completed the course in 21 minutes and 21.27 seconds.
Hannah Swanson from Nebraska Christian took top girls honors finishing in first place with a time of 19:40.16 while Ella Buhlke of Central City finished in second place with a time of 19:57.79.
Other results for the Schuyler Central runners were Alekxa Olvera in 22nd with a time of 23:01.60, Sinai Sanchez took 24th with a time of 23:13.77, Gabby Rodriguez was 28th with a time of 23:15.80, Destheny Ortega was 47th with a time of 26:10.05, Audrey Ruskamp was 50th with a time of 26:22.23, Niurka Castro took 57th in a time of 27:00.29, Natalie Carreto was 64th with a time of 28:10.52, Erika Diego was 65th with a time of 28:23.51, Nora Ruskamp took 77th with a time of 33:52.19 and Gina Alba was 79th with a time of 37:31.79.
Minden won the team title with a low score of 41 followed by Lexington in second place with 43, Grand Island Northwest in third place with 59, Aurora in fourth place with 74, Schuyler Central in fifth place with 75 and Nebraska Christian six points back in sixth.
The cross country teams will be competing this Thursday at the North Bend Invitational set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.com.