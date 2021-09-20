Warrior runners fifth in Central City

Both the boys and girls Schuyler Central High School cross country teams earned fifth place honors at the very competitive Central City Invitational on Sept. 16.

The boys finished fifth out of 13 teams while the girls were in the middle of a field of nine other programs.

Central Conference teams Lexington, Grand Island Northwest, Aurora and Schuyler all finished in the top five in the boys 5K race. Lexington put on a dazzling performance as Ian Salazar, Garrett Converse and Oscar Aguado took the top three medals, respectively, helping the Minutemen to a huge margin of victory over second place Minden.

Lexington finished with a low score of 11 points while Minden was a distant runner-up with 52 points. Grand Island Northwest took third with 61, Aurora took fourth with 63, and Schuyler Central finished with 110 points in fifth place, two ahead of Nebraska Christian.

Schuyler’s Eduardo Carrasco had the best finish for the Warriors as he finished in 16th with a time of 17 minutes and 58.85 seconds.

“The boys ran pretty well, led by Eduardo Carrasco,” SCHS head coach Rick Carter said. "Eduardo has been improving steadily, and if he works really hard the next four weeks, I believe he will significantly improve even more.”