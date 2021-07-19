Warrior scoreless streak continues

Hoping to build momentum for the postseason, Schuyler McLeod Post #47 is still searching for answers at the plate after the most recent shutout losses.

Schuyler fell to West Point-Beemer 17-0 on July 13 then dropped an 11-0 contest to Boone Central two nights later. The scoreless streak reached seven straight games and 29 innings since the last time Schuyler pushed a run across the plate.

Juan Gonzalez walked and scored on an error in the seventh inning of a 6-4 home loss to North Bend on June 10 - the last time Schuyler generated a run.

Schuyler went hitless against the combination of three West-Point Beemer hitters on July 13 and committed four errors. Eleven walks by Schuyler pitching complicated matters. In the other dugout, West Point-Beemer came up with 11 hits, only one of which was for extra bases.

Schuyler pitching walked in five hitters and hit a batter with the bases loaded. Gonzalez broke up the perfect game bid when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth with two down and stole second.

Two nights later, Boone Central no-hit Schuyler with two hurlers. Gonzalez took to the mound and only walked two to go with five hits and two strikeouts. But eight unearned runs came in during his three innings of work.