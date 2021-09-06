Warrior softball drops road games

Schuyler Central High School softball produced a few more runs but the Warriors are still looking to snap a losing skid after dropping a pair of road games on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.
Schyler was beaten by Fort Calhoun 18-1 then Aquinas Catholic 15-3.
Anna Taylor and Kathlyn Barta of Fort Calhoun combined for a three-inning two hit performance against the Warriors while Schuyler Central starting pitcher Lucy Mendez pitched two innings in a losing effort. Mendez allowed 16 hits and 14 earned runs in the defeat while walking three batters.
The Warriors scored their lone run in the top of the first inning when Lissi Martinez stroked a two out double to centerfield and Jenna Jedlicka followed with an RBI single to right field.
The Pioneers responded with 13 runs in the bottom of the inning and five more in the second to put the icing on the cake in the three-inning contest.
“The Fort Calhoun game was a bad case of 'the Mondays,'" Schuyler Central head coach Jordan Haas said. We scored in the top of the first inning and then came out with no energy on defense and gave up 13 runs in the bottom of the first. After that it was like pulling teeth to get to the end of the game.”
In the contest against the Aquinas Catholic, the Warriors played with more aggressiveness and competed much better.
“I’m very, very happy with how we bounced back against Aquinas and we flushed that Fort Calhoun game and moved on from it,” Haas said.
Lucy Mendez started on the mound for Schuyler Central and held the Monarchs to one first inning run. Aquinas got the bats going in the second inning with 11 runs to build their lead to 12-0.
Schuyler got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning when the Warriors scored three runs off Aquinas starting pitcher Jordyn Bohuslavsky.
Cydney Bachmann led off for Schuyler and reached first base on an Aquinas fielding error. Elizabeth Harding followed two batters later with a walk, then Madi Nyberg slapped a single to left field driving in Bachmann and Harding.
With two outs, Jenna Jedlicka singled to center field and drove in Nyberg with the third run of the inning for the Warriors. Mendez flew out to left field to end the inning.
Aquinas scored three more runs in the bottom of the third inning to end the game early with the mercy rule.
“This was a game that I feel we were in the middle of when you take out our own mistakes,” Haas said. “We committed six errors behind our pitcher Lucy Mendez. She gave up 15 runs but only five of them were earned runs. Take away those errors and it was a completely different ballgame. This was a good building block game though to actually feel like we had a chance to compete for the first time in awhile.”
This Thursday, Schuyler Central will take part in the Crete Invitational and will play in the first and second games. The first game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.