Warrior softball drops road games

“I’m very, very happy with how we bounced back against Aquinas and we flushed that Fort Calhoun game and moved on from it,” Haas said.

Lucy Mendez started on the mound for Schuyler Central and held the Monarchs to one first inning run. Aquinas got the bats going in the second inning with 11 runs to build their lead to 12-0.

Schuyler got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning when the Warriors scored three runs off Aquinas starting pitcher Jordyn Bohuslavsky.

Cydney Bachmann led off for Schuyler and reached first base on an Aquinas fielding error. Elizabeth Harding followed two batters later with a walk, then Madi Nyberg slapped a single to left field driving in Bachmann and Harding.

With two outs, Jenna Jedlicka singled to center field and drove in Nyberg with the third run of the inning for the Warriors. Mendez flew out to left field to end the inning.

Aquinas scored three more runs in the bottom of the third inning to end the game early with the mercy rule.