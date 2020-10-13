 Skip to main content
Warrior softball shut out at district
  Updated
Schuyler softball saw a tumultuous, start-and-stop season come to a final stop in an 0-2 district showing in Wayne on Oct. 6.

The Warriors missed out on eight games in late August and early September following COVID-19 concerns. Though Schuyler hadn't won any games before the break, and failed to do so after, missed games and practices undoubtedly had an effect on performance.

Schuyler came into the district tournament 0-20 and ended the season 0-22 after a 17-0 loss to Wayne then a 12-0 defeat to NEN.

Wayne blasted off in the opening game with 14 runs in the first inning. Schuyler managed two hits and committed four errors. Kaley Castillo and Lissi Martinez had the hits.

Martinez singled in the first following a two-out walk by Maria Mendez. Both were left on base after a strikeout. Castillo doubled in the third but was also stranded after a strikeout.

NEN scored five in the first, six in the second and one in the third while Schuyler generated one hit and made three errors. Martinez had the only hit when she led off the second with a single to center.

Reach the Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

