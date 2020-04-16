Warrior speech denied finish to season

While most winter sports and activities had a conclusion to the season, boys basketball in a unique, mostly empty arena scenario, speech was left wondering and wondering before ultimately never concluding.
District and state meets take place later in March, just about the time schools were closed and the first spring season suspension was announced by the NSAA.
Districts were set for March 14 when the season was put on hold. News of a final cancellation of speech and every spring sport finally heard the bad news on April 2.
Schuyler only returned one state qualifier from last year, senior Natasha Macholan, but hoped it had some young talent that could have made a splash at districts.
Macholan was poised to make it to state again in persuasive speaking.
Despite having a young team the Warriors showed they were a force in meets throughout the season.
"I don’t like to use the word rebuilding but we lost some of our state qualifiers from last year so we had kind of a young team," Schuyler head coach Melanie Gustafson said. "This year we had a couple of really consistent medalists and here and there we had a couple of others that would do well. We had a couple of others that came in third place at a couple of meets and we won one of the meets as a team.
"They were doing pretty well. We got runner-up at districts last year, so that was kind of their goal to finish runner-up or better at the district level. But we didn’t get to see that."
In addition toMacholan, Schuyler had another senior that was poised to have a successful postseason.
Katelynn Stodieck had a strong piece in poetry that Gustafson believes could have landed her in Kearney.
Stodieck was especially saddened by the news, especially since she had yet to qualify for state.
"This is going to sound dramatic, but it was one of the worst things I’ve heard in a long time," she said, "It was just a really big bummer because it was not only my senior year but also to prove that Schuyler can do something. I also felt really bad for the other seniors that not only made it to state last year but lost their last chance to make it to state."
Although the seniors were the most affected, Schuyler also had a set of freshman twins that had placed in every single meet in Ben and Piper Lefdal. They competed in duet acting.
One method that Schuyler uses to gauge how it compares to the rest of the competition is through the conference meet.
The Central Conference has proven to be one of the toughest in speech, and medaling at the conference meet often indicates who can be successful in the postseason.
"Our conference is really difficult," Gustafson said. "When we get medalists at conference we figure they’re pretty strong events."
Macholan and the Lefdal twins, along with Janey Parra in humorous prose, all medaled at the Central Conference meet.
Many of these speakers had high goals of placing at districts and possibly going to state.
Many of the coaches around the state were hoping to get districts in and find a way to hold state online, but with little time to plan, the logistics didn't come together.
This decision brings an end to the high-school speech careers of Macholan and Stodieck. Though the rest of the Warriors return, many will be lacking the learning experience of competing at the district meet, and all will still be seeking their first state meet.
Though Parra and the Lefdals are the most accomplished returnees, other young Warriors that have shown promise are freshman Josue Fuentes, who competes in humorous prose, and freshman Vivi Sayer in informative.
"I’m really excited about bringing the twins back for their duet," Gustafson said. "They are going to try to duet again. They medaled at every single meet, so they had a pretty good chance at qualifying for that state meet year.
"There’s a lot of young events that I have coming up. They’re pretty young, had we had the opportunity to see where they’d end up this year. It would have given us more of a guideline where we’re going to go moving forward. We have some young kids coming up that are going to be pretty successful."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
