Warrior speech denied finish to season

"They were doing pretty well. We got runner-up at districts last year, so that was kind of their goal to finish runner-up or better at the district level. But we didn’t get to see that."

In addition toMacholan, Schuyler had another senior that was poised to have a successful postseason.

Katelynn Stodieck had a strong piece in poetry that Gustafson believes could have landed her in Kearney.

Stodieck was especially saddened by the news, especially since she had yet to qualify for state.

"This is going to sound dramatic, but it was one of the worst things I’ve heard in a long time," she said, "It was just a really big bummer because it was not only my senior year but also to prove that Schuyler can do something. I also felt really bad for the other seniors that not only made it to state last year but lost their last chance to make it to state."

Although the seniors were the most affected, Schuyler also had a set of freshman twins that had placed in every single meet in Ben and Piper Lefdal. They competed in duet acting.