Warrior track meets tough competition in Albion

After a string of strong outings at invitationals in recent weeks, the Schuyler Central High School boys and girls track teams ran into a buzz saw against top competition at the Boone Central Invitational in Albion on Apr. 12.

The Warriors didn't collect any golds but several brought home hardware and top-six performances.

In the girls division, SCHS standout Marisol Deanda, had strong runs in the mile and two mile. She placed third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6 minutes, 4.80 seconds and was second in the 3200 with a time of 13:05.70. Alexus Sindelar of Pierce took first place in both events. Deanda was also a member of the 1600 relay that placed fourth with a time of 4:52.40. Other member of the relay were Piper Lefdal, Daniela Cupa and Alekxa Olvera.

The 3200-meter relay team of Marisol Palma, Cupa, Olvera and Jenny Valora finished in fifth place with a time of 13:11.70.

In the boys division, Austin McCulloch had another strong meet for the Warriors finishing in fourth place in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet, 6 inches. He was also fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-5.

Adolfo Manzano claimed the sixth place medal in the 3200 with a time of 12:35.90.

The Warriors also picked up medals in the 1600 and 3200 boys relays.

In the mile, Gavin Bywater, Carlos Carrasco, Hamilton Benazo and Kaleb Martinez raced to a sixth place finish with a time of 3:56.0. Carrasco, Benazo, Bywater and Adolfo Menzano picked up fifth place medals in the 3200 relay with a time of 10:49.10.

Marc-Anthony Lopez and Nicolas Hernandez won fourth and fifth place medals, respectively. Lopez had a best effort of 126-9, finishing one inch ahead of Hernandez.

Schuyler Central will be hosting its home invitational this Thursday at the SCHS football/track complex beginning with the field events at 10 AM. Teams participating in this year’s event are: Aquinas Catholic, Blair, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Schuyler Central, Wahoo and Wayne.

