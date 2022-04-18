 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrior track meets tough competition in Albion

Marc-Anthony Lopez

Marc-Anthony Lopez makes a throw in the shot put on April 4 at the Aquinas Invite in David City. Anthony-Lopez was fourth last week in the discus with a toss of 126 feet, 9 inches.

After a string of strong outings at invitationals in recent weeks, the Schuyler Central High School boys and girls track teams ran into a buzz saw against top competition at the Boone Central Invitational in Albion on Apr. 12.

The Warriors didn't collect any golds but several brought home hardware and top-six performances.

In the girls division, SCHS standout Marisol Deanda, had strong runs in the mile and two mile. She placed third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6 minutes, 4.80 seconds and was second in the 3200 with a time of 13:05.70. Alexus Sindelar of Pierce took first place in both events. Deanda was also a member of the 1600 relay that placed fourth with a time of 4:52.40. Other member of the relay were Piper Lefdal, Daniela Cupa and Alekxa Olvera.

The 3200-meter relay team of Marisol Palma, Cupa, Olvera and Jenny Valora finished in fifth place with a time of 13:11.70.

In the boys division, Austin McCulloch had another strong meet for the Warriors finishing in fourth place in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet, 6 inches. He was also fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-5.

Adolfo Manzano claimed the sixth place medal in the 3200 with a time of 12:35.90.

The Warriors also picked up medals in the 1600 and 3200 boys relays.

In the mile, Gavin Bywater, Carlos Carrasco, Hamilton Benazo and Kaleb Martinez raced to a sixth place finish with a time of 3:56.0. Carrasco, Benazo, Bywater and Adolfo Menzano picked up fifth place medals in the 3200 relay with a time of 10:49.10.

Marc-Anthony Lopez and Nicolas Hernandez won fourth and fifth place medals, respectively. Lopez had a best effort of 126-9, finishing one inch ahead of Hernandez.

Schuyler Central will be hosting its home invitational this Thursday at the SCHS football/track complex beginning with the field events at 10 AM. Teams participating in this year’s event are: Aquinas Catholic, Blair, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Schuyler Central, Wahoo and Wayne. 

Nora Ruskamp

Nora Ruskamp jumps into the pit after a long jump attempt on April 4 at the Aquinas Invite in David City.
Adolfo Manzano

Adolfo Manzano runs a lap around the track in the 3200 relay on April 4 at Memorial Field in David City. Manzano was sixth last week in the event in Albion.

BOONE CENTRAL INVITE (SCHUYLER)

ALBION --

Boone Central Invitational

April 12 at Boone Central Track and Field Complex

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Pierce 146, 2. Battle Creek 117.5, 3. Aquinas Catholic 55, 4. Lakeview 54, 5. Scotus Central Catholic 46.5, 6. Boone Central 45, 7. Schuyler 20, 8. Grand Island Central Catholic 11.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Jadyn Buckendahl (Battle Creek) 5-00.00, 11. Audrey Ruskamp 4-02.00.

• Long jump - 1. Paytyn Taake (Battle Creek) 16-09.00, 13. Piper Lefdal 14-00.00, 19. Alekxa Olvera 13-06.50, 20. Esmeralda Sacarias 12-10.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Mya Zohner (Battle Creek) 35-09.00, 11. Piper Lefdal 30-03.50, 18. Audrey Ruskamp 26-04.50, 20. Alekxa Olvera 25-10.00.

• Shot put - 1. Elly Piper (Pierce) 41-00.25, 20. Stephanie Rodriguez 27-01.00, 20. Carly Wemhoff 27-01.00, 23. Vanessa Uriastegui 22-00.00. 

• Discus - 1. Elly Piper (Pierce) 128-09, 19. Carly Wemhoff 74-08.

• 100 - 1. Ava Hilger (Aquinas) 12.50, 12. Piper Lefdal 14.30.

• 200 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 26.80, 15. Sami Krupka 32.10, 18. Daniela Cupa 32.40.

• 400 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 1:04.30, 10. Sami Krupka (Schuyler) 1:12.70.

• 800 - 1. Gianna Frasher (Aquinas) 2:46.10, 15. Emma Jedlicka 3:25.90.

• 1,600 - 1. Alexus Sindelar (Pierce) 5:57.70, 3. Marisol Deanda 6:04.80, 11. Marisol Palma 7:18.80.

• 3,200 - 1. Alexus Sindelar (Pierce) 12:35.70, 2. Marisol Deanda 13:05.40.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 15.40.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Miriam Frasher (Aquinas) 50.40.

• 400 relay - 1. Boone Central 53.10.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Pierce 4:32.30, 4. Schuyler (Lefdal, Cupa, Olvera, Deanda) 4:52.40.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Pierce 10:43.40, 5. Schuyler (Palma, Cupa, Valora, Olvera) 12:19.70.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Battle Creek 126, 2. Grand Island Central Catholic 102, 3. Lakeview 95, 4. Pierce 79, 5. Boone Central 76, 6. Schuyler 18, 7. Aquinas Catholic 17, 8. Scotus Central Catholic 14.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Landon Olson (Battle Creek) 6-08.00, 7. Rico Rodriguez 5-06.00.

• Long jump - 1. Landon Olson (Battle Creek) 23-01.25, 12. Rico Rodriguez 18-00.50, 17. Carlos Carrasco 16-05.25, 20. Mario Rocha 13-08.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Gavin Sullivan (Pierce) 43-10.50, 4. Austin McCulloch 40-05.50.

• Shot put - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 53-06.00, 13. Marc-Anthony Lopez 38-07.75, 20. Nick Hernandez 30-01.25, 23. Ricardo Rosas 27-03.50.

• Discus - 1. Eli Osten (Lakeview) 143-06, 4. Marc-Anthony Lopez 126-09, 5. Nick Hernandez 126-08, 22. Ricardo Rosas 77-10. 

• Pole vault - 1. Gage Steinke (GICC) 13-07.00, 4. Austin McCulloch 11-06.00, 14. Gerardo Rodriguez 8-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Gage Steinke (GICC) 10.70, 21. Hamilton Benazo 12.60, 21. Alfredo Zuniga 12.60, 23. Kaleb Martinez 12.90. 

• 200 - 1. Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 23.00, 18. Rico Rodriguez 26.90, 20. Kaleb Martinez 27.00.

• 400 - 1. Brayton Johnson (GICC) 51.60, 11. Gavin Bywater 56.10, 22. Alfredo Zuniga 1:04.30.

• 800 - 1. Ben Alberts (GICC) 2:02.70, 8. Gavin Bywater 2:21.40.

• 1,600 - 1. Hunter Oestreich (Battle Creek) 5:07.60, 11. Adolfo Manzano 6:06.80.

• 3,200 - 1. Jaxon Kilmurry (Battle Creek) 11:11.90, 6. Adolfo Manzano 12:35.90.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Jackson Roberts (Boone Central) 14.80.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Jackson Roberts (Boone Central) 43.10, 11. Carlos Carrasco 48.70.

• 400 relay - 1. GICC 45.70, 8. Schuyler (Benazo, Martinez, R. Rodriguez, Zuniga) 50.20.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Boone Central 3:40.10, 6. Schuyler (Bywater, Carrasco, Benazo, Martinez) 3:56.00.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Battle Creek 8:54.80, 5. Schuyler (Carrasco, Benazo, Manzano, Bywater) 10:49.10.

