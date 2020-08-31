Warrior volleyball drops opening matches

The third set belonged to the Gators as they cruised to an easy win to take the set and the match.

“Wisner-Pilger has a faster offense than our girls have seen in practice,” said Scheil. “I think our girls will be able to adjust once they get more experience on the court.”

Offensively, the Warriors were led by Alejandra Castro, Piper Lefdal, Stefany Rocha and Kaylie Vavricek who all recorded two kills apiece. Sara Avalos led the team with six assists. Defensively, Jenny Velora paced Schuyler with seven digs while Castro was credited with the only solo block of the match for SCHS.

Junior Joslyn Jacob paced the Gators with 10 kills while Lily Otten had six. Jacob also led Wisner-Pilger with six ace serves.

When asked if she felt her team will greatly improve during the season Sheil said, “Absolutely. We are just getting started. I am very hopeful for the rest of the season once we have played a few matches together and we start getting used to who we are playing next to.”

The match at Nebraska City saw more of the same for Schuyler. The Pioneers won the three sets by scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-12 dropping Schuyler’s record to 0-2 on the season while Nebraska City stands at 1-3.