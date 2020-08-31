Warrior volleyball drops opening matches

The Schuyler Central girls volleyball team opened its season with a pair of three-set losses at home to Wisner-Pilger on Thursday night and at Nebraska City on Friday night.
In the home match against Wisner-Pilger, the Warriors were outscored 25-12, 25-8 and 25-4.
The Warriors got off to a good start in set number one as they battled powerful Wisner-Pilger to a 6-6 tie, but the Gators Emily Buhrman served six consecutive points to give the visitors a 12-6 lead as they stole the momentum.
The Warriors were still in the match at 14-8 but the Gators went on an eight-point run to build an insurmountable 22-8 lead over SCHS.
“I was pleased with how well we came out in the first set,” stated Schuyler Central head coach Grace Sheil. “The girls were ready and stuck with them for a bit. It ultimately came down to us fading out and getting in our own heads.”
The second set saw much of the same for Schuyler Central in a 3-3 tie against the Gators turned into a quick 9-3 deficit. A net serve by Buhrman brought the Warriors back to within 12-6 but the visitors scored nine of the next 10 points to end the Schuyler threat and build a 21-7 advantage.
“We have quite a few underclassmen coming from our sophomore class,” commented Scheil. “We are working to build their confidence and will be adding drills in practice to overcome our late match fade.”
The third set belonged to the Gators as they cruised to an easy win to take the set and the match.
“Wisner-Pilger has a faster offense than our girls have seen in practice,” said Scheil. “I think our girls will be able to adjust once they get more experience on the court.”
Offensively, the Warriors were led by Alejandra Castro, Piper Lefdal, Stefany Rocha and Kaylie Vavricek who all recorded two kills apiece. Sara Avalos led the team with six assists. Defensively, Jenny Velora paced Schuyler with seven digs while Castro was credited with the only solo block of the match for SCHS.
Junior Joslyn Jacob paced the Gators with 10 kills while Lily Otten had six. Jacob also led Wisner-Pilger with six ace serves.
When asked if she felt her team will greatly improve during the season Sheil said, “Absolutely. We are just getting started. I am very hopeful for the rest of the season once we have played a few matches together and we start getting used to who we are playing next to.”
The match at Nebraska City saw more of the same for Schuyler. The Pioneers won the three sets by scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-12 dropping Schuyler’s record to 0-2 on the season while Nebraska City stands at 1-3.
Schuyler will host Cornerstone Christian this Thursday night with the first serve in the varsity match scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The freshmen are scheduled to play at 5 and the junior varsity slated to see action at 6.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
