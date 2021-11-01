Warrior volleyball fights to sub final

Schuyler volleyball came to within one win of playing for state but came up just short last week after a win over South Sioux City then a loss to Blair.

Against the Cardinals from South Sioux City, the Warriors avenged a three set defeat in the Omaha Mercy Invitational on October 2 with a five-set win. Schuyler needed a win over Blair to advance to the district final but came up short in a sweep.

Facing South Sioux in the first round, Schuyler took the opening set 25-19 then the Cardinals reversed the score in the second set by also winning 25-19 and knotting the score at one set apiece. The Warriors then took a 25-21 victory in the second set, but SSC was not ready to see its season come to an end. The Cardinals dominated the fourth set 25-12 to tie the match at two sets apiece heading into a winner-take-all fifth.

Schuyler, seeking its eighth win of the season, took the early lead in the fifth and held on for a 15-11 victory sending the Warriors to a match against the 11-16 Blair Bears.

“What a match that was for us,” SCHS head coach Drey Keairnes said. “The girls showed up driven and ready to play. We knew we could beat South Sioux because of how we played in an earlier season matchup and we used that confidence to our advantage. The girls showed their mental toughness and grit that we have been focusing on all season.”

Leading the Warriors against the Cardinals were Piper Lefdal with seven kills, five ace serves and 20 digs; Aylin Portillo with 10 kills, five ace serves and 14 digs; Natalie Yrkoski with six kills, an ace serve and 33 digs and Alyza Arroyo with nine digs and 26 assists.

In the final, Blair secured a quick win in the opening set and held on in the second set to take a 2-0 lead. The Warriors made things interesting by winning the third and cutting the deficit to 2-1 before Blair squeaked out a close victory in the fourth set to give the Bears a 3-1 match victory.

The Warriors effort against the Bears was led by Lefdal with 11 kills, an ace serve and 20 digs; Portillo with six kills and 10 digs; Yrkoski with 11 kills and 13 digs; Jenny Valora with 21 digs and Arroyo with six digs and 24 assists.

“I think our subdistrict games this season will be a part of the high school sports memories that these girls will talk about forever,” Keairnes said. “I know that the memory of their grit and toughness on the court and the long rallies and intensity of the games will stick with me fondly forever.”

The Warriors ended their season with an 8-23 record but went 2-2 in their final four matches and gave a very good York squad all it could handle.

“I know that the culture of positivity and confidence we started building this season will carry over and become stronger in time,” Keairnes said. “I am grateful to be the head volleyball coach in Schuyler, and I look forward to next year with six of my seven starters returning.”

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

