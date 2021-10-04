Warrior volleyball goes 1-3

Schuyler Central volleyball defeated Omaha Bryan at the Omaha Mercy Invitational last Saturday then fell to South Sioux City and Omaha Mercy in the same event. Two days earlier, on Thursday night, the Warriors were struggled at home against Clarkson/Leigh, the top ranked team in Class C-2 25-6, 25-6 and 25-11. The 1-3 week gave the Warriors a 5-14 record.

Clarkson/Leigh lived up to its billing as one of the top teams in the area. The Patriots crushed the Warriors in the opening two sets and dominated through the third set to move their season record to a sparkling 16-1.

While the Warriors are attempting to find their winning formula under Schuyler Central head coach Drey Keairnes, the Patriots impressed the crowd with several underclassmen led by six-foot sophomore Chloe Hanel, who dominated as a hitter and a blocker.

In the first set, the Patriots used a string of serves by Brynn Settje to build a 6-0 lead before Schuyler notched its first point. Aylin Portillo had a successful kill to make it 6-1. Another six-point run by Clarkson/Leigh made it 12-1. The run was fueled by two kills and a block by Hanel.

A third six-point run made the score 18-3 and shut the door on any comeback hopes by the Warriors.