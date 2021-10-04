Warrior volleyball goes 1-3

Schuyler Central volleyball defeated Omaha Bryan at the Omaha Mercy Invitational last Saturday then fell to South Sioux City and Omaha Mercy in the same event. Two days earlier, on Thursday night, the Warriors were struggled at home against Clarkson/Leigh, the top ranked team in Class C-2 25-6, 25-6 and 25-11. The 1-3 week gave the Warriors a 5-14 record.
Clarkson/Leigh lived up to its billing as one of the top teams in the area. The Patriots crushed the Warriors in the opening two sets and dominated through the third set to move their season record to a sparkling 16-1.
While the Warriors are attempting to find their winning formula under Schuyler Central head coach Drey Keairnes, the Patriots impressed the crowd with several underclassmen led by six-foot sophomore Chloe Hanel, who dominated as a hitter and a blocker.
In the first set, the Patriots used a string of serves by Brynn Settje to build a 6-0 lead before Schuyler notched its first point. Aylin Portillo had a successful kill to make it 6-1. Another six-point run by Clarkson/Leigh made it 12-1. The run was fueled by two kills and a block by Hanel.
A third six-point run made the score 18-3 and shut the door on any comeback hopes by the Warriors.
Schuyler Central was more competitive at the beginning of the second set. It was tied at 2-2 when the Patriots went on a seven-point run to bolt to a 9-2 lead.
Schuyler’s Natalie Yrkoski kept the Warriors in the set with a swing and a top, making it 5-10.
The Patriots net play and aggressiveness enabled Clarkson/Leigh to finish off the second set with an amazing 15-1 run to send the teams to their benches with a second consecutive 25-6 result.
The third set saw Clarkson/Leigh romp to another large lead, this time at 19-3. It appeared that the Warriors were about done for the evening, but the host team did not give up and played its best stretch of the night.
A block by Schuyler’s Vanessa Uriostegui, a hit and a kill by Yrkoski and a four-serve run helped the Warriors outscore the Patriots 7-6 in the waning stages of the match. A long serve by Piper Lefdal ended the match with Clarkson/Leigh safely in the lead.
Game stats were not available for the Omaha Mercy tournament matches.
The Warriors host the Seward Blue Jays this Thursday in their Parents Night match. The varsity match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.