Warrior volleyball made a step in '21

The Schuyler Central High School volleyball team won eight games during the 2021 season, matching the high for any Warrior volleyball team in the past eight seasons. It's the most matches won in a single season by the team since their 10-21 mark in 2013.

And it wasn't just the wins but improvement and performance that has coaches and players bullish about the years to come.

Going into the 2021 season, Schuyler Central head coach Drey Keairnes knew that changing the mental toughness of his team would be a key to success.

“The girls broke through a ton of mental barriers and finally realized that they could compete with anyone,” Keairnes said. “They came together as a team, as opposed to just a group of individuals, and that made all the difference for us.”

Keairnes aimed at building a culture of positivity and knew that it would take time and patience. Those two elements allowed the Warriors to put the program on the fast track this season by buying in and working hard mentally and physically.

“The wins we picked up and the lessons we learned from losses pushed us to keep improving each week,” Keairnes said. “It paid off for us very well at the end of the season.

The Warriors could climb to even higher achievements in 2022 as six of the seven starters will be returning, and there could be sever letter winners overall. With a year of playing together as a team this past season, the Warriors are poised to climb over the .500 mark for the first time in several years.

“We have some very driven returners who are already excited about getting to work with club ball and skill development for next season,” Keairnes said.

Schuyler started the season 0-3 before back-to-back wins against Cornerstone Christian and Twin River. That started a stretch where the Warriors built some momentum and played .500 volleyball. That was followed by a month of 1-18, but Schuyler found some momentum at the right time. The Warriors defeated Madison, lost to York and Blair, then went into the postseason and took down South Sioux City. Schuyler took a set off Blair but lost in four and saw the season come to a close. One more win would have put the Warriors in a district final and one victory away from the state tournament.

Individual standouts mentioned by Keairnes were Natalie Yrkoski and Jenny Valora. Yrkoski was honored as Offensive Player of the Year with 26 ace serves and 140 kills while Valora was named the Defensive Player of the Year with 199 service receptions and 275 digs.

Aylin Portillo starred on offense with 131 kills while Piper Lefdal added 86. Lefdal also had 39 ace serves. Alyza Arroyo led the Warriors with 342 assists.

“I just want to reiterate how proud it makes me to coach this team of hardworking young ladies who are chasing success with a passion,” Keairnes said. “We will continue to build our positive culture in the future, and I know more and more success will come because of the outstanding young women I get to coach.”

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0