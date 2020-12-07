Warrior wrestling third at Blair Duals

Schuyler wrestling split four head-to-head duals on Saturday and took third in its first tournament of the season. The Warriors competed in the Blair Duals two days after opening the schedule in a dual at Crete. Schuyler went 1-2 in its preliminary matchups then defeated Arlington for third.

Although none of the Warriors in action went a perfect 4-0 on the day, several won three matches. Those victories all came in the lightweights. Joel Jacinto at 106 pounds, Trey Svatora at 113, Brayan Romero at 120 and Freddy Basilio at 132 were 3-1.

Beatrice took the top spot with a perfect 4-0 record.

Schuyler lost to Platteview 39-30 and Blair 58-9 before a 52-27 win over Ralston. The Warriors were then matched up with Arlington from the other pool and dominated a 66-18 final matchup.

Jacinto and Svatora gave Schuyler a 12-0 lead with two straight pins to start the day. Platteview won the next four but Schuyler's Johnny Gonzalez and Diego Maganda gave their side the lead back on two more pins. But up 24-15, the Warriors dropped the next five. Daniel Jerez closed the dual with a second-period pin.

Schuyler trailed Blair 10-9 through the first five matches behind a 10-4 win from Romero and third-period pin by Basilio but Blair won the final 10 matches.