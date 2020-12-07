Warrior wrestling third at Blair Duals

Schuyler wrestling split four head-to-head duals on Saturday and took third in its first tournament of the season. The Warriors competed in the Blair Duals two days after opening the schedule in a dual at Crete. Schuyler went 1-2 in its preliminary matchups then defeated Arlington for third.
Although none of the Warriors in action went a perfect 4-0 on the day, several won three matches. Those victories all came in the lightweights. Joel Jacinto at 106 pounds, Trey Svatora at 113, Brayan Romero at 120 and Freddy Basilio at 132 were 3-1.
Beatrice took the top spot with a perfect 4-0 record.
Schuyler lost to Platteview 39-30 and Blair 58-9 before a 52-27 win over Ralston. The Warriors were then matched up with Arlington from the other pool and dominated a 66-18 final matchup.
Jacinto and Svatora gave Schuyler a 12-0 lead with two straight pins to start the day. Platteview won the next four but Schuyler's Johnny Gonzalez and Diego Maganda gave their side the lead back on two more pins. But up 24-15, the Warriors dropped the next five. Daniel Jerez closed the dual with a second-period pin.
Schuyler trailed Blair 10-9 through the first five matches behind a 10-4 win from Romero and third-period pin by Basilio but Blair won the final 10 matches.
Ralston won four head-to-head matches against Schuyler wrestlers but had just six total wrestlers in the lineup. The Warriors earned 48 points from forfeit wins and cruised to a 52-27 victory.
Schuyler won by a larger margin over Arlington thanks to six more forfeits but also won more matches. Jacinto, Svatora, Gonzalez, Jhony Escobar, Jessie Martinez and Jerez were all head-to-head winners. Pins by Jacinto and Svatora followed by a forfeit for Romero staked Schuyler to an 18-0 lead it would not surrender. The Warriors led 42-18 then won the last four matches with two pins and two forfeits for a 48-point final margin.
The Warriors take to the mat again Thursday at home against Elkhorn.
Reach the Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
