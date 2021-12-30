Warriors 2021: Moments of glory

Warrior athletes left the fanbase with more than enough memories to make 2021 a year many won't soon forget.

It was another tough season overall in terms of team success at Schuyler Central, but what was achieved on the field, the court, the mat and elsewhere left us cheering and hoping for more.

As Father Time prepares to retire for Baby New Year, we've seen the final performances of some of the Warriors' best from the current era, welcomed in several new coaches, made a heartfelt goodbye to a legend and continue to look forward with hope.

Not in any particular order, here are the moments from the past calendar year in Schuyler sports that will stick with us long after the calendar has flipped.

Marisol Deanda runs at state again: Warrior senior Marisol Deanda ended her career as a three-time state qualifier when she was 24th this past fall in her final varsity trip to Kearny.

Deanda and boys teammates Eduardo Carrasco and Gavin Bywater made up the Schuyler contingent at state. Carrasco ran his fourth-fastest time of the season and was 36th. It was his second trip to Kearney after running at state as a sophomore. Bywater was 67th in a junior season that included four top-15 finishes.

Deanda ends a career that includes three top-30 runs at state and put together a final season that included a top-10 showing at every meet before state. She also won the Schuyler Invite for a second year in a row.

"Honestly, it's pretty sad, but it was a great four years," Deanda said after state. "I'm just glad I was able to complete and have a nice time."

Schuyler Boys win 10 on the hardwood: For the first time in seven seasons, Schuyler boys basketball reached double-digit wins during a 10-13 campaign. The Warriors defeated Madison, David City, Lexington, Lakeview twice, York, West Point-Beemer, Grand Island Northwest, Fairbury and Raymond Central.

The first win over Lakeview put Schuyler in the Columbus Holiday Tournament final. Easton Hall and Aaron Lagemeier both averaged just over 14 points per game. Langemeier scored more than 20 four times while Hall did it three times. Both also signed letters of intent to continue their hoops careers to the next level.

Schuyler boys soccer reaches district final: The Warrior are still searching for a return trip to state after making three in a row from 2016-2018, but they continue to put themselves in the mix.

For the second straight season, after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID, Schuyler reached a district final. This time the Warriors came up empty to Columbus Scotus. They just couldn't solve the Shamrocks last spring, ultimately losing to them three times.

But the Warriors also found a superstar in Jose Cruz. The freshman had seven games with multiple goals.

Four on the floor in Omaha: Sending four to state wrestling meant two more than the year before. Jonathon Gonzalez, Diego Maganda, Edgar Diego and Gabriel Moyao represented the Warriors on the state's biggest wrestling stage.

Each of the four came in as 3 or 4 seeds and combined for four wins. Maganda won twice and was one victory away from the medal round. Moyao lost his opener but bounced back with a victory before elimination in the consolation round.

Diego came to Omaha with a losing record but found some late momentum.

"Coming into the state tournament with three fourths and a third place, that's an uphill battle right away. I thought we performed probably better than expected," coach Jeremy Hlavac said after state. "Gabriel had a big win, Diego made it to the heartbreak round, and I was real pleased with it. Johnny, our senior making it to state, completed a really good year, and Edgar Diego, what a good story."

Schuyler Girls wrestling makes history: The Warriors made history more than just once in 2021.

First, they were again the NSWCA state runner-up thanks to five members that made it into the semifinals. Evelyn Guzman advanced to the final where she accepted a silver after a tough 10-8 decision loss. Hasley Salgado and Carly Wemhoff won bronze, Yadira Morales was fourth, Gina Alba was fifth and Alekxa Olvera was sixth.

Other state qualifiers included Natalie Carreto, Jessica Ortega, Clara Lesiak, Karen Gomez, Celestyna Perez, Glenda De La Cruz and Carolina Carvajal.

Secondly, the NSAA approved girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport in the spring and started a new era for the Schuyler girls. The Warriors wrestled in their first-ever dual on Dec. 2 and picked up a win 66-6 over Crete. First-time winners that made history included Gomez, Perez, Alba, Salgado, Wemhoff, Olvera, Jasmine Acosta, Yessica Garcia, Maddy Pineda, Daniela Culpa and Laura Romero.

That group was in Fremont the next day and competed in the program's first-ever tournament. Salgado, Pineda, Wemhoff and Gomez won the first-ever golds while Jessica Ortega, Celestyna Perez, Olvera and Acosta all made it into the finals.

Twice as nice for Rice: Cody Rice capped a stellar weight lifting career when he won the Class B state powerlifting title for a second straight year in March. He was crowned for the second time behind an effort that included a personal-best 500 pounds in the squat, a personal-best 290 pounds in the bench press and another personal best of 560 pounds in the deadlift.

His deadlift was also a state record.

Schuyler says goodbye to a legend: The final moment of the year is a sad one for the memory bank.

Roger Barry brought wrestling to town in 1963. He wore the whistle as the head of the program for 19 seasons, produced 85 state qualifiers, 22 state medalists, eight finalists and two state champions.

The three other men who have led the program and a few former wrestlers met the 86-year-old at his house in late June to present him with a T-shirt that lists all 22 of those medalists and a book that chronicles the history and the record of the program.

Barry was also instrumental to wrestling in the state of Nebraska. He was a founding member of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, a charter member of the NSWCA Hall of Fame and is a member of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Luckily for those other former coaches, wrestlers and the Sun, Barry spent one more time sharing stories and wisdom before he passed onto his eternal reward on July 3.

“He taught me a lot about kids and wrestling and coaching. If I hadn’t had his initial guidance, I know I wouldn’t have done as well," Barry's former assistant and eventual Schuyler head coach Larry McGowan said. "He cared about the kids off the mat, the school, what they were doing on the weekends and the whole person. He was tuned into everything."

Jim Kasik, who took over for McGowan and became the third coach in school history, said he's not sure where his life would have ended up if he hadn't been taught toughness under Barry's leadership.

It should also be noted that Kasik, who went on to become the athletic director, stepped down this past summer after two stints in the position. He coached wrestling for 21 years.

As we head into 2022, the Schuyler Sun is preparing for more memories for the next 365 days. Wrestling for both the boys and girls looks to have opportunities for the medal stand, new coaches in boys and girls hoops are setting the foundations for their image of the program and the spring offers tremendous opportunities both on the soccer field and the track.

The Sun will be there to provide all the photos, comments and tales of how the Warriors make us laugh, cry, smile and cheer as they unfold. And remember, for the most up to date information and results, be sure to see our website: Schuyer-Sun.com.

