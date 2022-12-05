Warriors basketball drop games to Madison and DC West

Schuyler boys and girls basketball opened the season Thursday hosting Madison before hitting the road against Douglas County West on Friday.

The Warriors lost both games. On Thursday, the Dragon girls won 29-20 and the boys won 47-37. The Falcons clipped Schuyler on Friday with the girls winning 64-16 and the boys winning 80-31.

On Tuesday, Schuyler hosted David City. The Warriors will be back in action on Saturday at Plattsmouth.

DC West def. Schuyler boys 80-31 (Friday): The Warriors struggled to contain a hot shooting performance from DC West.

The Falcons finished with a dozen scorers on the night. Junior Drake Travis led the Falcons with 25 points on 11 made field goals. Sophomore Karsten Alexander chipped in with 10 points. Seniors Parker Gaston and Cael Dembinski tallied eight points each.

The Warriors were led by seniors Julian Morales and Gavin Bywater. They finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Emiliano Rosas recorded four points, six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals.

Schuyler trailed 14-13 after one quarter, but the Falcons broke the game open in the second outscoring the Warriors 30-7. DC West limited them to just 11 points in the second half.

"Faced a good team minus three of our starters. They made a run at the end of the second quarter that we did not respond to," Warriors head coach Rod Ruybalid said. "Playing back-to-back nights this early in the season hurts us. Fatigue was a nemesis."

DC West def. Schuyler girls 64-16 (Friday): The Warriors shot just 19% from the field in Friday's road defeat as the Falcons shot 42% with six 3-pointers.

KT Tzunux, Alli Vavricek and Niurka Castro scored three points each to lead the team. Shirley Trejo, Gabby Rodriguez and Abby Reyna posted two points apiece.

Addie Vavricek corralled seven rebounds to lead the Warriors on the glass. Rodriguez and Trejo ended with five and four boards, respectively.

Schuyler scored nine of its 16 points in the first quarter and trailed by just seven points. The offense went cold as DC West outscored Schuyler 28-5 in the second quarter to pull away. In the second half, the Warriors were held to two points.

"The first quarter we came out and played extremely well. KT (Tzunux) the game with a three and Niurka (Castro) followed with a tough layup while getting fouled, but DC West did a good job of pushing the pace and wore us out a little bit," Schuyler head coach Jason Wehner said.

Madison def. Schuyler boys 47-37 (Thursday): The Warriors took a 26-19 lead into halftime, but Madison turned the game around with a big second half. It outscored Schuyler 28-11 in the final 16 minutes to win by 10.

Diego Gastelum led all scorers with 26 points for the Dragons on 7-of-22 shooting. He was 9-of-14 from the free throw line.

Schuyler featured four players with at least six points. Joseph DeLeon tallied 11 points to lead the Warriors. Rosas recorded eight points and six rebounds. Quezada also scored eight points along with a team-high eight rebounds. Bywater posted six points.

"The first half went as well as could be expected," Ruybalid said. "The second we had issues with injuries and foul trouble. Madison hit their free throws down the stretch."

Madison def. Schuyler girls 29-20 (Thursday): Just like the boys, the Warriors sported a halftime lead. They lead Madison 8-7 at halftime, but the deciding quarter was the third with the Dragons outscoring Schuyler 13-5 to take control of the game.

Ally Vavricek led the Warriors with nine points and seven rebounds. She shot 4-of-8 from the field. Rodriguez and Castro posted four points with Rodriguez knocking down the only 3-pointer of the game.

"Overall, I'm happy with our start to the season even though our record isn't maybe what we were hoping for. We had a halftime lead against Madison, but couldn't close it out," Wehner said. "There were a lot of positive plays for us in that game and that's what I told the girls after the game is we just need to string together more of those positive plays in a row."