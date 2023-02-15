After failing to qualify any wrestlers for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships for the first time since 1991 last year, the Warriors have qualified four wrestlers for the second time in three years.

Schuyler seniors Brayan Romero and Diego Maganda and sophomores Chris Shannon and Jordan Martinez punched their tickets to Omaha at Saturday's District B-3 meet at Grand Island Northwest.

For Romero, Shannon and Martinez, they'll make their debut at state while Maganda returns to the biggest stage for the first time in two years.

"Very proud of these guys. The hard work they put in this season has just been great. For them to make it to the state tournament, especially the two seniors," Warriors head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "I'm proud of all of them, but those seniors ... Diego (Maganda) getting the opportunity to go back and Brayan (Romero) getting to go this year is just great for those guys. It's nice having those two sophomores make it. Just going to do nothing but bring that into next season as well."

Shannon (36-10) finished last year's district tournament empty-handed going 0-2. This year, he reached the 145-pound district championship match.

The sophomore pinned Aurora's Elijah Perez at 3 minutes, 41 seconds in the first round. That was followed up with a 9-7 decision against York's Franklin Musungay in the quarterfinals. Shannon posted two takedowns, a two-point nearfall, one reversal and one escape.

In the semifinals, Shannon advanced past Plattsmouth's Logan Wooten on a disqualification due to an illegal move. The sophomore medically forfeited the first place match.

Hlavac said Shannon will be ready to go for the state tournament.

"Chris (Shannon) has been doing a great job this year and has been really focused. I was really happy to get to see him as a sophomore, putting forth that good effort all the time," Hlavac said. "A kid that's wrestled for a long, long time at Schuyler. It was just great to have a kid like that be able to make it and be ready to go."

Romero and Maganda each lost in the heartbreak round last year. Both took home bronze medals on Saturday.

Romero (30-10), following a quarterfinal pin of York's Greyson Light at 3:07, battled Cozad's Bryson Bussinger for the second week in a row. After beating him at state duals, Bussinger bested Romero 9-5 on an eight-point third period that featured a takedown, a reversal and a pair of two-point nearfalls.

The senior battled Norris' Benjamin Stanley in the consolation semifinals. Romero fell behind 2-0 on a penalty and an escape, but a second-period takedown evened the score entering the third.

Romero scored a reversal with 1:10 remaining, propelling him to a 4-2 decision. He capped the district tournament with a 3-1 victory over Northwest's Roland Mendoza in the 120 third place match. A third-period takedown with 22 seconds remaining by Romero broke a 1-1 tie.

"After the loss to Cozad, he was really down on himself because that was the kid we beat the week before at state duals," Hlavac said. "We just had a quick little talk with him. That night we just visited for a minute at the motel and he got his mind right. On Saturday, he was just on a mission and ready to go."

Maganda (37-6) suffered a 5-4 quarterfinal defeat to Wahoo's Noah Bordovsky, sending him to the consolation bracket.

The senior recorded a 29-second fall of Northwest's Caleb Vokes and a fall at 3:20 versus Hastings' Elijah Johnson in the heartbreak round to clinch his second state berth.

Maganda avenged his earlier defeat to Bordovsky in the 152 third place match, winning 6-2 on two takedowns and one reversal.

"Just for him to have the mindset that I'm going to be a state qualifier. I want to get down to Omaha," Hlavac said. "After that loss, it was a close one, but being able to get there and just battle back and pretty much dominate his way through the backside of the bracket was great to see."

The 106 bracket featured seven wrestlers with three having winning records, leaving the fourth spot in Omaha for anyone's taking.

Martinez (10-11) pounced on the opportunity. He opened with a quarterfinal pin of Norris' Colson McNabb at 3:32, putting him one win away from state.

The sophomore lost in the semifinals to Hastings' Emmet Kelley. In the consolation semifinals, Martinez bounced back with a fall at 2:16 against Aurora's Ethan Beed to secure his spot in Omaha. He placed fourth following a defeat to York's Ty Erickson in the third place match.

"Jordan (Martinez) didn't get a whole bunch of varsity matches this year because he was struggling with weight and some other things and was unable to get on the mat as much," Hlavac said. "Just him dedicating himself at school and in practice these last few weeks. Since Christmas break, he hasn't missed hardly any matches since then so that really made the difference for him. He made weight and weighed in and took advantage of the opportunity to be a state qualifier. "

Schuyler saw five of its wrestlers lose in the consolation semifinals. Jorge Monzon (15-20) lost 7-6 in the quarterfinals to Hastings' Zane Thomsen and 5-0 to York's Isaac Ciro in the consolation semifinals at 113.

Trey Svatora (31-13) recorded falls of Aurora's Tegan Burson and Adams Central's Matthew Mousel in the consolation second and third rounds, respectively. He lost 3-0 to York's Emmitt Dirks in the heartbreak round on an escape and takedown in period two.

Jason Ramon (17-23) lost by fall in the semifinals and consolation semifinals to Hastings' Cameron Brumbaugh and Northwest's Kadyn Friesen, respectively.

Luis Carrera (23-16) defeated Hastings' Conner Wademan 8-1 to advance to the heartbreak round against Norris' Eric Hall. Carrera recorded a third-period escape to force overtime, but Hall took down the junior with 27 seconds left to secure the 3-1 sudden victory.

QuR'an Cook (24-17) rebounded from a quarterfinal loss to pin Caden Dahlke of Northwest at 2:44 to earn a spot in the consolation semifinals against Cozad's Chris Ruano. For the second time in as many weeks, Ruano pinned Cook.

"I feel for the senior boys who have dedicated their time and had great seasons for us," Hlavac said. "For some of them guys like Angel Quezada and QuR'an Cook and Daniel Garcia and Jonny Medina, those guys didn't qualify for the individual state tournament, making the state dual tournament is going to be something special that they get to hold on to. I think that's awesome and they put forth great efforts through the year. Without those guys on our team, we don't qualify for state duals."

The NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Martinez will compete against Omaha Skutt sophomore Cole Weite in the first round. The sophomore won the district title and is 33-8.

Romero squares off against Wayne junior Garrett Schultz in the first round. Schultz boasts a 25-9 record and claimed district runner-up on Saturday.

Shannon will line up against Lexington sophomore Cesar Cano in the first round. Cano placed third at districts and sits at 34-10. The two competed against each other in the Central Conference championship match with Cano earning a 6-4 win.

Maganda faces Bennington junior Braxton Peacher in the first round. Peacher earned district silver and enters state with a 33-11 record. Maganda reached the consolation third round in 2021.

"We go down to the state tournament to win matches. This isn't just a free ride to go to Omaha. We're still on a business trip," Hlavac said. "We're going down there to win matches, bring hardware home, being a state medalist. I like our bracket draws. I think we got really good draws and the people that we got to wrestle, they better watch out because we're coming to Omaha on a mission."