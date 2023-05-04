Schuyler hosted Scotus Central Catholic in Monday's Class B-6 subdistrict final. The Warriors met the Shamrocks for the second time this season after defeating them 5-3 in overtime on April 20.

In a carbon copy of the first meet, the Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead only for Scotus to rally for two unanswered goals to force overtime.

After two scoreless overtime periods, Schuyler entered a penalty shootout for the first time this season.

Warriors backup goalie Marcos Gomez stopped the first shot of the shootout with Schuyler converting all five penalty kicks to win the shootout 5-3 and the match 3-2 and advance to a district final.

"I think both teams realized what was at stake (today). We wanted to play hard, get something out of this but the whole idea ... you tell them before the match that we want to play for Saturday, we want to stay healthy, don't take any cards but when it comes down to it you still want to win," Warriors head coach Lyndon Beebe said. "They showed they want to win. I think it gave us exactly what we needed for Saturday was confidence and also we hadn't gone into a shootout all year and now we know."

Jose Cruz led the attack for Schuyler, opening the match with a goal in the sixth minute. He slotted the shot past Shamrocks goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann from the middle of the box.

The junior tallied his second goal in the 24th minute on a corner kick. Cruz, left unmarked, soared for a header on a service into the box from sophomore Obed Benazo to make it 2-0.

"That's a great start, but I still think we were kind of sitting back a little bit throughout the match at times. We're starting to become a veteran bunch," Beebe said. "Our freshmen aren't freshmen anymore. Our sophomores are close to being juniors, so I think it showed that they were wise and did a lot of good things."

Scotus grabbed a goal back before halftime on a goal from senior Blake Wemhoff. He lifted a shot from distance over the head of Gomez, who was off his line.

After Schuyler led 2-1 at halftime, Scotus equalized in the 54th minute on a Warriors own goal. A pass from junior Frank Fehringer along the end line deflected off Schuyler sophomore Kevin Pacheco and into the back of the net.

"The guy that got the own goal has also prevented hundreds of goals and he will. That's neither here or there. We didn't care about the own goal," Beebe said. "We just cared about how did they get even that close on the touchline. We were more concerned about that than the ball coming off him."

In the remainder of regulation and in the two overtime periods, Schuyler couldn't get a shot past Bixenmann, who made a handful of key saves to send the match to a shootout.

Beebe made the decision to go with Gomez over starter Luis Carrera in the shootout.

After Gaspar Juarez scored first for Schuyler, Gomez denied Shamrocks senior Ted Fehringer to give the Warriors the early advantage.

"Just a little more length. Luis (Carrera) plays the ball in the field," Beebe said/ "Has a little more experience coming out, but Marcos (Gomez) just has a little bit of a longer reach. He does a pretty good job reading instead of just guessing. Now we've got some experience doing that as well with him."

That one save was all that was needed as Cruz, Benazo, Jesus Cuevas and Victor Alonzo scored to deliver the shootout win for the Warriors.

"That's how we end every practice," Beebe said. "We've probably had a shootout every single practice the whole year, so we were pretty confident going into there."

The win propelled Schuyler to its first district final in two years. The Warriors will host the match on Saturday for a chance to qualify for their first state tournament in five years.

"I think they need to get settled in that first 10 (minutes)," Beebe said. "They're wanting it so badly sometimes it's hard when they want it that badly. The crowd really helps us. It will be big for us to be here."

On Saturday, Schuyler defeated Seward for the third time this season in the subdistrict semifinals. It won 9-0 with seven goals coming in the first half.

Cruz and Benazo finished the game with two goals and one assist each. Alonzo assisted two goals and scored once. Brayan Romero, Jonny Medina, Ale Alarcon and Juarez all netted goals.

The Warriors closed out the regular season on Thursday with a 5-1 win at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic on a Cruz hat trick and goals from Alonzo and Juarez. Juarez tallied two assists and Alonzo, Alarcon and Kevin Mariona finished with one assist each.

Schuyler shut out Lincoln Northwest 9-0 on April 25 behind a four-goal performance from Cruz. Medina recorded a brace and Alonzo, Alarcon and Kevyn Martinez scored once.

Schuyler girls

The Warriors went 2-1 last week, picking up a road win at Auburn on April 24 and a home win over the Falcons on April 25. They ended the regular season Thursday with a 2-0 defeat at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic.

In a 3-1 win over Lincoln Northwest, Gabby Rodriguez, Ailyn Angel and Maribel Gonzalez scored goals. In a 4-3 overtime win at Auburn, Rodriguez recorded a brace with Angel and Alyza Arroyo scoring one goal each.

Schuyler fell to LHNE/NC 3-1 in Monday's subdistrict final, ending its season with a 7-8 record.