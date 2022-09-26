Warriors boys cross country win North Bend Invite, Deanda earns three medals

NORTH BEND - The Schuyler boys cross country team won its second meet of the season Thursday at the North Bend Invite at North Bend Golf Course in North Bend.

The Warriors recorded 49 points, seven less than Omaha Roncalli for the team title. They had three medalists in senior Gavin Bywater, freshman Yojan Cruz and junior Adolfo Manzano.

"The boys had an excellent day," Schuyler head coach Rick Carter said. "It was nice beating Omaha Roncalli, who beat us at our first meet of the year. The team has been working really hard and continues to improve."

Bywater placed fourth with a time of 17 minutes, 16.84 seconds. Omaha Roncalli's Gus Lampe won the meet with a mark of 16:43.52.

Bywater said he pushed it. Although he didn't meet his goal of breaking 17 minutes, he was happy with his time.

"I think I ran pretty well. I PR'd (personal record), which is always big. We won as a team. It's a big deal for us," Bywater said. "We don't have the opportunity to run against teams that are within our range, so it's really big that we can come and be the best at some of these meets."

Bywater medaled for the sixth consecutive meet. Thursday marked back-to-back fourth-place medals and his fourth top-five placement.

"I think it's been going pretty well, considering last year. I think I've put on some big improvements," Bywater said. "Two PRs from last year is already really big. I'm hoping to add to it later on."

Joining Bywater as individual medalists was Cruz, who placed 12th with a time of 18:24.82. Manzano clocked in at 18:29.28, good for 14th. Isaac Lucar posted a top-20 finish with a 19th-place mark of 18:47.86.

"We've been really improving. Obviously, the freshman Yojan Cruz shocked all of us," Bywater said. "We're definitely going to need all four of us to have our best race at districts."

In the girls race, Miriam Deanda earned the bronze medal with a time of 20:49.02. Oakland-Craig senior Chaney Nelson won the race by 20 seconds over Deanda. The time was a new personal record.

Deanda earned her fifth top-five finish of the season.

"I just feel like I could end up going to state if I really push myself at districts," Deanda said. "It would mean a lot to me."

Sinai Sanchez was the only other girl medalist for the Warriors. The sophomore posted a time of 22:00.12 for 12th place. Niurka Castro placed 30th and Naomi Mejia finished the race in 49th.

Schuyler competed at Monday's UNK Invite, sizing themselves against other Class B schools at the site of the state meet.

Bywater said it was going to be an important measuring stick to see where they stand.

"Every team is there, so having that first look at some of these teams and how they're going to run at that course with all those hills," he said. "It really puts into perspective how well I might do at state."

In her first time running the state course, Deanda medaled with a 13th-place time of 21:02.04. She was second-fastest freshman in the field of 166 runners. Gering senior Madison Seiler was the first runner across the line at 19:14.39.

Gabby Rodriguez and Sanchez placed 61st and 64th overall, respectively, as the Warrior girls finished the meet in 15th place.

The Schuyler boys also finished 15th. Bywater placed 32nd with a time of 17:54.52. Last year in the state meet, he posted a time of 19:01. Lucar and Manzano were the next two Warriors to cross the finish, placing 79th and 81st, respectively.

On Sept. 20, the Warriors ran at the Bob Hoyer Invite at Branched Oak State Recreation Area in Malcolm.

Bywater medaled with a fourth-place time of 18:12.56. Deanda and Rodriguez medaled in the girls race. Deanda posted the fifth-fastest time of 21:59.78. Rodriguez placed 12th with a mark of 23:05.89.

The Schuyler girls finished the meet in fourth place and boys ended the day in sixth.

"This was a tough week for the team," Carter said. "Racing on Tuesday and Thursday is asking a lot of my runners, but they really stepped up."

Schuyler will compete in its fourth meet in 11 days Thursday at the Aquinas Invite in David City.