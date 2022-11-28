Warriors boys wrestling hungry after disappointing season

Schuyler boys wrestling is motivated to return to state after failing to qualify a boys wrestler for the first time since 1991 and just the second time in school history.

The Warriors enter the winter returning 10 of its 14 wrestlers that competed at the district meet last season. Schuyler head coach Jeremy Hlavac said the motivation is as high as its ever been.

“This year, right now, the seniors that we have they have really taken the bull by the horns and being some vocal leaders and also some practice room leaders,” Hlavac said. “Leading by demonstration and being vocal leaders in the practice room as well.”

Hlavac said last season’s ending was an eye-opener for some of the younger wrestlers.

“They maybe weren’t working as hard as they think they could have. Now with the summer preparation and getting into this school year, I feel like it’s been going great,” Hlavac said. “The motivation is there, the kids are practicing harder than I’ve ever seen them practice in my lifetime. They really put their work boots on every day and it’s been great to see.”

Diego Maganda (22-6 last year) and Brayan Romero (21-13) were among the five Warriors to lose in the heartbreak round at districts, one win short of qualifying for state. After competing in one of the toughest districts in the state, the pair will look to lead the Warriors back to Omaha.

“He’s (Romero) going to be one to look out for this year. He’s got back down to 120 last year,” Hlavac said. “He’s a great kid. He’s one of my best leaders I got in the room right now.”

Qu’Ran Cook returns for his second season at Schuyler after posting an 11-5 record last year. Cook qualified for the state meet as a sophomore with Yutan in 2021. Along with Maganda and Romero, Hlavac said he believes they can be a state medalist.

Jonny Medina is another senior looking to step up into a leadership role for the Warriors. The senior is coming off a 15-6 season last winter and he’ll be Schuyler’s 152-pounder after wrestling at 145.

Miqueos Godines will wrestle at 138 for Schuyler after posting a 10-7 record at 132 last season.

Jorge Monzon will wrestle at 113 after a 7-10 freshman campaign. Chris Shannon (21-17) will wrestle at 145 for the Warriors. Schuyler’s 132 varsity wrestler is Jesus Hernandez. As a sophomore, Hernandez won 12 of 29 matches.

“They’ve put in the time. They’ve been JV wrestlers for several years,” Hlavac said. “Now they get their chance to be a varsity wrestler. They’ve really stepped up to the plate and showing me some good things.”

Schuyler boasts an experienced group after graduating just eight seniors. Incoming for the Warriors is eight freshmen, which Hlavac said is the smallest group he’s had.

“We got some raw kids. Our freshmen are a little raw. They got some experience, but they got to get in our system a little bit more,” Hlavac said. “They got some growing up to do and they’ll get there. It takes time. I do think our room is good. It’s a battle every day between the kids.”

The duals goal, Hlavac said, is to be .500. Last season, Schuyler went 5-6 with wins over Crete, Lincoln North Star, Elkhorn, Scotus Central Catholic and West Point-Beemer. Hlavac said they can accomplish that goal.

“I think we got great chances to get that. We should have a full lineup once I get by 106 pounder down to weight, so that helps out a ton too,” he said. “We’ll be a full team with at least two if not four in a weight class. We got options to move people around to get the best matchups in a dual as well.”

Schuyler embarks on their tough schedule with a dual at Crete on Thursday. Hlavac said the Warriors want to finish in the top half of every tournament they compete in.

“I don’t set goals on how many state qualifiers we want to have because we want to have 14 state qualifiers,” Hlavac said. “Every team wants to have 14 state qualifiers. We want to finish in the top half of the district tournament and if we can accomplish that goal, than most likely we’ll be able to have multiple state qualifiers.”