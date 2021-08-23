Warriors break long losing skid

The Schuyler Central High School softball team put a smashing end to a 26-game losing streak over the weekend, winning an high-scoring 18-11 affair over West Point-Beemer at the North Bend Invite on Saturday.
The Warriors scored a run in their first at-bat when Elizabeth Harding scored from third base on a single by Jenna Jedlicka with two down.
The Cadets came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame against Schuyler Central’s starting and winning pitcher Lucy Mendez to take a 2-1 lead into the second inning. That's when the Schuyler outburst occurred that broke the game wide open.
The Warriors sent 14 batters to the plate while scoring 10 runs and built an enormous 11-2 advantage.
SCHS put together the eruption from eight walks and a fielding error committed by the Cadets. The two big hits in the inning were doubles by senior Lissi Martinez and leadoff batter Jamie Romero’s two-RBI blast to right field.
West Point-Beemer scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to 11-7 but SCHS was not about to let this chance for victory slip through its fingers.
Schuyler had another powerful turn at bat in the top of the third inning, scoring its final seven runs of the contest to soar to an 18-7 lead.
Eleven batters strode to the plate for the Warriors in the inning. Makayla Cerny rapped a one-out bases loaded single to centerfield to drive in Mendez and Madi Nyberg. Nyberg later scored from third base on a single by Martinez. The remaining four runs were the results of bases on balls, wild pitches and passed balls.
“I saw a lot of great things from our girls in this game and in the tournament,” SCHS head coach Jordan Haas said. “Obviously, one of the first things is that we won our first game in over two years. We competed the whole time and played hard, even in the next two games.”
In the second game of the tournament the Warriors fell to the host North Bend squad by the score of 13-0.
Schuyler Central was no-hit by the Tigers and had only one base runner when Jedlicka led off the second inning with a walk.
Mendez was the starting pitcher once again for the Warriors and allowed 13 runs on 11 hits with 11 of the runs being earned runs. She walked four and did not strike out a Tiger batter.
“Even in this game we still competed on defense and made some plays,” Hass said. “We also didn’t give away any at bats.”
In their final game of the day, the Warriors lost to Yutan-Mead by the score of 18-2 dropping their season record to 1-4.
Schuyler had five hits in the contest, all singles by Harding, Mendez, Cydney Bachmann, Nyberg and Cerny. The Warriors scored both of their runs in the second after Yutan-Mead scored 15 runs in the first.
Bachmann scored from third base on a two out wild pitch and Nyberg followed by scoring from third on an infield single to the shortstop by Nyberg, making it 15-2.
Harding and Mendez hit singles in the third inning but both were erased as results of the fielder’s choice.
Bachman drew the starting pitching assignment for Schuyler Central and was hit hard by the Patriots. She only allowed three hits but also walked three batters in allowing nine runs and seven earned. Mendez took over in relief and pitched two innings, giving up eight hits and nine runs while walking one Patriots batter.
In assessing the performance in his team’s first five games, coach Haas has liked what he has seen.
“The seniors, Makayla Cerny, Jenna Jedlicka and Lissi Martinez, have really helped us out so far. They have been the top three in batting averages the first five games,” Haas said. “Lucy Mendez has done a great job cutting down on her walks this season on the mound, and defensively we’ve been solid so far, still room for improvement, but a good start.”
Schuyler’s game this past Monday against Madison was cancelled due to low numbers on the Madison team this year. Schuyler plays this Thursday at home against Boone Central/Newman Grove in a triangular with the Warriors scheduled to play the first and the third games at 4:30 and 7:30. They then play on the road at Fort Calhoun on Monday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.