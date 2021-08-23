Warriors break long losing skid

“I saw a lot of great things from our girls in this game and in the tournament,” SCHS head coach Jordan Haas said. “Obviously, one of the first things is that we won our first game in over two years. We competed the whole time and played hard, even in the next two games.”

In the second game of the tournament the Warriors fell to the host North Bend squad by the score of 13-0.

Schuyler Central was no-hit by the Tigers and had only one base runner when Jedlicka led off the second inning with a walk.

Mendez was the starting pitcher once again for the Warriors and allowed 13 runs on 11 hits with 11 of the runs being earned runs. She walked four and did not strike out a Tiger batter.

“Even in this game we still competed on defense and made some plays,” Hass said. “We also didn’t give away any at bats.”

In their final game of the day, the Warriors lost to Yutan-Mead by the score of 18-2 dropping their season record to 1-4.

Schuyler had five hits in the contest, all singles by Harding, Mendez, Cydney Bachmann, Nyberg and Cerny. The Warriors scored both of their runs in the second after Yutan-Mead scored 15 runs in the first.