Austin McCulloch and Nick Hernandez continued their strong seasons for Schuyler track and field on April 25 at the Lakeview Invite in Columbus.

McCulloch collected another gold medal in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 13 feet winning by 1 foot and 6 inches. That height matched the school record. The senior also medaled in the triple jump with a fifth-place mark of 38-9.

Hernandez finished the day as the top discus thrower with a distance of 142-1. It's the junior's second gold medal in the event this season.

Alexis Manzano completed the 3200-meter run as the runner-up, completing the race in 11 minutes, 9.97 seconds. Gage Stutzman of Howells-Dodge took home gold with a time of 10:57.07.

Gavin Bywater joined McCulloch as the only multi-medalist on the Warriors, placing fourth in the 400 and sixth in the 1600. The senior clocked in at 52.74 seconds and he completed the one mile in 5:01.68.

Carlos Carrasco earned another medal in the 300 hurdles, finishing in fourth with a time of 45.35 seconds.

On the girls team, Naomi Mejia was the lone Schuyler athlete to receive a medal. She finished sixth in the 3200 with a time of 15:10.17.

Schuyler hosted the Central Conference Championships on Tuesday. The Warriors head to Boone Central on Tuesday for the District B-4 meet.