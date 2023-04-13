Schuyler track and field competed at the Aquinas Invite on April 3 in David City with the boys finishing as the meet runner-up.

The Warrior boys totaled 133 points, finishing only behind Aquinas Catholic's 201 points, as they claimed five gold medals.

Nick Hernandez and Austin McCulloch won field events while Carlos Carrasco, Gavin Bywater and Alexis Manzano made their marks on the track.

Natalie Yrkoski led the Schuyler girls with two medals, including a silver medal in the high jump. Piper Lefdal also placed in the top three, taking home bronze in the long jump as the team finished in fifth.

Hernandez set a personal record in the discus throw with a mark of 145 feet, 5 inches. The junior recorded the longest throw by nearly 40 feet.

McCulloch finished as the best pole vaulter, clearing the bar at 12 feet. He attempted to clear 12-6, but he failed on three attempts. The senior won the event by 1 feet, 6 inches and he also claimed a fifth-place medal in the triple jump with a mark of 37-4.

Carlos Carrasco hurdled his way to a victory in the 300-meter hurdles. He recorded a time of 45.62 seconds, defeating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Garett Durkop by 0.69 seconds.

Alexis Manzano won the 3200 with a time of 11:43.94 and Gavin Bywater earned gold in the 400 with a time of 54.03 seconds. Bywater won by 1.12 seconds while also placing fourth in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 19.73 seconds.

Carrasco and Bywater contributed to Schuyler's gold in the 1600 relay. Along with seniors Julian Morales and Kaleb Martinez, the Warriors crossed the finish at 3:49.38.

Caden Weverka brought home a trio of silver medals. The freshman finished the meet as the runner-up in the 100, 200 and long jump. In the sprint events, Weverka recorded a 100 time of 11.71 seconds, finishing 0.19 seconds behind Aquinas' Bryant Stouffer.

The freshman completed the 200 behind Stouffer with a time of 24.94 seconds, 0.75 seconds back of the leader. Weverka recorded a long jump of 19-7, placing behind Clarkson/Leigh's Trey Steffensmeier's mark of 20-4.

Yrkoski collected two medals. The senior recorded a high jump of 4-6 for second. Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh won the event at 5 feet. Yrkoski also took home a fourth-place medal in the 300 hurdles with a time of 54.8 seconds.

Weverka, Morales, Erick Colli and Bywater comprised the 400 relay team that placed second with a time of 47.22 seconds.

Lefdal earned bronze in the long jump with a mark of 13-10.5, the best mark of the season for the senior. Ava Kasik of Clarkson/Leigh's mark of 14-6 was the best in the event.

Morales medaled in two jump events. He claimed bronze in the triple jump with a mark of 39-0.5. The senior placed fourth with a long jump of 17-9.5.

Both Schuyler girls relay teams took home bronze. The 400 team of Citlali Aldana, Natally Medina, Amayrani Arevalo and Maliya Keeshan posted a time of 1:00.78. In the 3200 relay, Naomi Mejia, Daniela Monzon, Ashly Vasquez and Alekxa Olvera crossed the finish line in 13:11.58.

Mejia placed fourth in both distance races. She finished the meet with a 1600 time of 7:39.91 and a 3200 time of 17:11.47.

Stephanie Rodriguez and Carly Wemhoff rounded out the medal stand in the girls discus. Rodriguez tossed a disc 81-6 for fifth place while Wemhoff recorded a throw of 74-3 for sixth.

Audrey Ruskamp and Lauren Wemhoff placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the triple jump. Ruskamp recorded a jump of 26 feet and Lauren's best mark was 23-3.

Luis Marino joined McCulloch in earning a medal in the pole vault, vaulting to a sixth-place finish at 8-6.

Schuyler competed Tuesday at the Boone Central Invite before hosting its home invite next Thursday.