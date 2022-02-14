Warriors collapse in loss to Jeffs

For one half, the Schuyler Central Warriors basketball team looked like it was going to burst through with an upset win over the Fairbury Jeffs at home during Friday's Parent's Night. A second half collapse by the Warriors shut the door on those upset hopes as Fairbury coasted to an easy 49-30 victory.

After junior Gavin Bywater hit a pair of free throws with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter the Warriors regained the lead at 6-5. Buckets by The Jeffs Jax Biehl and Jacob Martin gave Fairbury a 9-6 lead entering the second quarter of action.

Caden Shonka and Bywater lead a charge by the Warriors to begin the period with a pair of layups that put the Warriors back on top at 10-9.

The back-and-forth action continued when Fairbury went up 13-10 before Bywater drilled a three-pointer from the top of the key and knotted the score at 13-13 with 3:34 to go in the first half.

The Jeffs ended the half with a 7-2 and took a 20-15 lead at intermission.

Schuyler came out to start the third quarter with a short jump shot in the lane by Shonka and cut the deficit to 20-17, but the third was all Fairbury from that point forward.

After struggling to get its shots to drop early in the game, Fairbury scored several easy baskets in the lane and built 14-point leads of 33-19 and 35-21.

The Jeffs steadily added on in the fourth. When Biehl hit a layup with 2:25 left in the game, Fairbury owned its largest lead of 21 points at 49-28.

Gavin Bywater had another strong game for the Warriors, scoring 12 points including two threes. Alan Morales added seven points followed by Shonka with six, and Ivan Huerta and Rico Rodriguez with two points each.

The night before, the Warriors traveled to Ralston and lost to the Rams 50-32.

Ralston controlled the game from the opening tipoff and raced to a 16-5 first quarter lead then a 29-15 halftime advantage. The Rams controlled the second half as well, outscoring Schuyler Central 21-17 to finish off their eighth victory of the season.

The Warriors will attempt to end their 12-game losing skid this Friday evening when they travel to Raymond Central High School to take on the 7-14 Mustangs. It is the final regular season game ahead of the district tournament that begins Feb. 22. Bennington has locked up the top seed and will host Schuyler in a 1 vs. 4 matchup. Blair and South Sioux City meet in the 2 vs. 3.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

