Warriors collect five Central medals

Gavin Bywater reaped two medals and Austin McCulloch grabbed two more for the Schuyler Central High School Warriors to lead the boys track team at the Central Conference Meet held at Holdrege High School on May 6.

Bywater finished in fifth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 11.24 seconds and was the lead runner in the 1600-meter relay that also finished in fifth place with a time of 3:44.54. Columbus Lakeview won the event with a time of 3:31.46. Other members of the Schuyler team were Hamilton Benazo, Carlos Carrasco and Kaleb Martinez.

“Gavin Bywater had an excellent day,” Schuyler Central head boys track coach Rick Carter said. He had a personal best time of 52.80 (seconds) in the 400-meters, missing out on a medal by .03. He then had a huge kick at the end of the 800-meters, passing up two guys and placing fifth with a personal best time. He ended the day running a strong final leg in the 1600 relay, once again chasing down two runners with another amazing kick to give the team a fifth-place finish. His split for his leg was 57.1 seconds.”

McCulloch took sixth place in the pole vault even though his best effort of 12 feet, 2 inches was his personal best of the track season. He also had the best finish of the day for the boys squad, taking fourth place in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 1 and 1/2 inches.

“I was extremely pleased with how Austin performed today against some of the best Class B competition in the state. He has been a consistently outstanding performer for us all season.” Carter said.

Other top 10 finishes for the boys included Rico Rodriguez tying for seventh place at 5 feet, 6 inches and Adolfo Monzano running 11:25.60 in the 3200 for 10th.

Lexington won the boys team championship with 100 points and was followed by Aurora and Grand Island Northwest tying for third place 92 points each. Schuyler Central followed in tenth place with a total of nine points.

In the girls division, Marisol Deanda and Natalie Yrkoski each medaled twice. Deanda picked up her hardware in the distance events once again. The talented senior sped to a third-place finish in the 3200-meters with a time of 12:57.97 and finished in sixth place in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:54.20.

Yrkoski earned a sixth-place medal in the 400 meters with a time of 1:05.53 and then tied for fifth place in the high jump with a leap of 4-8.

Other top ten finishes for the girls included seventh for the 1600 relay team of Daniel Cupa, Piper Lefdal, Marisol Deanda and Natalie Yrkoski at 4:38.42, tenth for Sami Krupka in the 200-meter dash at 28.70 seconds and 10th for Lefdal in the 100 at 13.58 seconds.

Grand Island Northwest dominated the girls division team race, scoring 130 points compared to 72 for runner-up Lexington. Seward captured third place with 67 points. The Schuyler Central girls finished in 10th place with nine points.

The boys and girls competed at the district track and field meet this past Tuesday in Columbus at Pawnee Park. The Class B state meet begins May 18 in Omaha.

