Warriors collect five Central medals

  • Updated
Gavin Bywater

Gavin Bywater sprints around the first turn of the 400 on April 21 at the Fred Arnold Invite in Schuyler. Bywater won two medals in the Central Championship last week in Holdrege.

Gavin Bywater reaped two medals and Austin McCulloch grabbed two more for the Schuyler Central High School Warriors to lead the boys track team at the Central Conference Meet held at Holdrege High School on May 6.

Bywater finished in fifth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 11.24 seconds and was the lead runner in the 1600-meter relay that also finished in fifth place with a time of 3:44.54. Columbus Lakeview won the event with a time of 3:31.46. Other members of the Schuyler team were Hamilton Benazo, Carlos Carrasco and Kaleb Martinez.

“Gavin Bywater had an excellent day,” Schuyler Central head boys track coach Rick Carter said. He had a personal best time of 52.80 (seconds) in the 400-meters, missing out on a medal by .03. He then had a huge kick at the end of the 800-meters, passing up two guys and placing fifth with a personal best time. He ended the day running a strong final leg in the 1600 relay, once again chasing down two runners with another amazing kick to give the team a fifth-place finish. His split for his leg was 57.1 seconds.”

McCulloch took sixth place in the pole vault even though his best effort of 12 feet, 2 inches was his personal best of the track season. He also had the best finish of the day for the boys squad, taking fourth place in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 1 and 1/2 inches.

“I was extremely pleased with how Austin performed today against some of the best Class B competition in the state. He has been a consistently outstanding performer for us all season.” Carter said.

Austin McCulloch

Schuyler's Austin McCulloch clears the bar during the pole vaul event in the April 21 home meet. McCulloch picked up two medals on Friday in Holdrege during the Central Conference meet.

Other top 10 finishes for the boys included Rico Rodriguez tying for seventh place at 5 feet, 6 inches and Adolfo Monzano running 11:25.60 in the 3200 for 10th.

Lexington won the boys team championship with 100 points and was followed by Aurora and Grand Island Northwest tying for third place 92 points each. Schuyler Central followed in tenth place with a total of nine points.

In the girls division, Marisol Deanda and Natalie Yrkoski each medaled twice. Deanda picked up her hardware in the distance events once again. The talented senior sped to a third-place finish in the 3200-meters with a time of 12:57.97 and finished in sixth place in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:54.20.

Yrkoski earned a sixth-place medal in the 400 meters with a time of 1:05.53 and then tied for fifth place in the high jump with a leap of 4-8.

Other top ten finishes for the girls included seventh for the 1600 relay team of Daniel Cupa, Piper Lefdal, Marisol Deanda and Natalie Yrkoski at 4:38.42, tenth for Sami Krupka in the 200-meter dash at 28.70 seconds and 10th for Lefdal in the 100 at 13.58 seconds.

Grand Island Northwest dominated the girls division team race, scoring 130 points compared to 72 for runner-up Lexington. Seward captured third place with 67 points. The Schuyler Central girls finished in 10th place with nine points.

The boys and girls competed at the district track and field meet this past Tuesday in Columbus at Pawnee Park. The Class B state meet begins May 18 in Omaha. 

Marisol Deanda

Marisol Deanda runs a lap around the track in the 3200 at the Lakeview Invite in Columbus on April 26. Deanda was third in the 3200 at the conference meet.
Daniela Cupa

Daniela Cupa runs around a corner of the track in the 3200 relay on April 21 at the Fred Arnold Invite in Schuyler. Cupa and the 1600 relay were seventh at the Central meet.
Julian Morales

Julian Morales lands in the pit after a triple jump on April 26 at the Lakeview Invite in Columbus.
Jenny Valora

Jenny Valora runs around the first turn of the girls 3200 relay on April 26 at the Lakeview Invite in Columbus.

SCHUYLER TRACK AND FIELD

LOCATION -- HOLDREGE

Central Conference Championship

Friday at Keifer Field-Memorial Stadium

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Lexington 100, 2. Northwest, Aurora 92, 4. Lakeview 84, 5. Adams Central 58, 6. Seward 41, 7. Crete 20, 8. Holdrege 17, 9. York 14, 10. Schuyler 9.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Hanna Swearingen (Holdrege) 5-0, T5. Natalie Yrkoski 4-8.

• Long jump - 1. Mia Rowe (Lexington) 16-10.75.

• Triple jump - 1. Mia Rowe (Lexington) 34-3.75.

• Shot put - 1. McKinna Moats (Lexington) 36-6.50.

• Discus - 1. McKinna Moats (Lexington) 132-2.

• Pole vault - 1. Bradie Medina (Holdrege) 10-10.

• 100 - 1. Avyn Urbanski (Northwest) 12.32.

• 200 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 26.03.

• 400 - 1. Reba Mader (Northwest) 58.75, 6. Natalie Yrkoski (Schuyler) 1:05.53.

• 800 - 1. Reba Mader (Northwest) 2:32.59.

• 1,600 - 1. Marissa Miles (Northwest) 6:20.86, 6. Marisol Deanda (Schuyler) 5:54.20.

• 3,200 - 1. Kassidy Stuckey (York) 11:35.64, 3. Marisol Deanda (Schuyler) 12:57.97.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Aizlynn Krafka (Northwest) 15.60.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Kaitlyn Mousel (Adams Central) 46.93.

• 400 relay - 1. Northwest 49.33.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Northwest 4:12.20.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Seward 10:13.62.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Northwest 130, 2. Lexington 72, 3. Seward 67, 4. York 60, 5. Holdrege 52, 6. Adams Central 49, 7. Lakeview 48, 8. Aurora 22, 9. Crete, 10. Schuyler 9.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Breck Samuelson (Adams Central) 6-2.

• Long jump - 1. Carsen Staehr (Aurora) 41-4.75.

• Triple jump - 1. Carsen Staehr (Aurora) 43-9.25, 4. Austin McCulloch (Schuyler) 39-1.50.

• Shot put - 1. Gage Griffith (Aurora) 57-9.

• Discus - 1. Gage Griffith (Aurora) 167-2.

• Pole vault - 1. Caden Carlson (Aurora) 14-2, 6. Austin McCulloch (Schuyler) 12-2.

• 100 - 1. Victor Isele (Northwest) 11.07.

• 200 - 1. Quentin Moss (Lexington) 22.23.

• 400 - 1. Carsen Staehr (Aurora) 50.42.

• 800 - 1. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 2:01.03, 5. Gavin Bywater (Schuyler) 2:11.24.

• 1,600 - 1. Ian Salazar-Molina (Lexington) 4:26.19.

• 3,200 - 1. Colin Pinneo (York) 10:18.45.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Braxton Borer (Lakeview) 15.65.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Garrett Richards (Northwest) 41.26.

• 400 relay - 1. Adams Central 44.12.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Lakeview 3:31.46, 5. Schuyler (Bywater, Benazo, Carrasco, Martinez) 3:44.54.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Seward 8:32.20.

Tags

