Warriors come back to defeat Lexington, earn first win of season

Schuyler girls basketball earned their first win of the season Saturday at Lexington thanks to season-best offensive and defensive performances.

The Warriors started off slow and trailed heading 18-10 entering the fourth quarter. In the final frame, Schuyler found its shooting boots outscoring the Minutemaids 15-1 to earn the win 25-19.

"It was just a great experience. The girls' effort was outstanding. We scored the first basket of the game and then after that they jumped out in front of us. We trailed all the way up to the end of the third quarter," Schuyler girls basketball head coach Jason Wehner said. "I told the girls if we limit our own mistakes that things would turn around for us. They did a really good job of limiting their mistakes in the second half. It was an exciting win for sure."

Wehner gave the an option of playing man-to-man or 2-3 zone defense. The players chose man-to-man, so they can get after it a little bit and push the pace.

"We pressed for the first time this year. They did a good job of jumping some passing lanes and finding that girl in the middle and taking away that next pass. They did an outstanding job defensively."

Schuyler limited Lexington to just 23% shooting. The Warriors forced 23 turnovers leading to 15 points. On the glass, they outrebounded Lexington 38-22. Thanks to 17 offensive rebounds, Schuyler scored seven second chance points and 16 in the paint.

Ally Vavricek led the Warriors with eight points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Her sister, Addy Vavricek, produced seven points and seven rebounds in her best game of the season.

Niurka Castro scored four points and Shirley Trejo and Gabby Rodriguez ended the game with three points each. Rodriguez converted a 3-point play to break an 18-18 tie in the fourth, scoring a floater in the lane and making the free throw.

"Ally played really well. She just missed a double-double. Pretty complete game from her. She did a good job of controlling the inside and when she gets a rebound, she does a pretty good job of getting out and going," Wehner said. "Addy probably played her best game of the year. She did a really good job.

"Shirley (Trejo) played well for us offensively. Early in the game, she scored three points but all in the first half. She kept us in that game. They were important three at the time. Niurka (Castro) was outstanding defensively. It was really a team effort."

Schuyler won one game last season, defeating Boys Town 42-20 on Jan. 6. Saturday marks the first Central Conference win for the Warriors since Jan. 26, 2017, when it defeated David City in the conference tournament.

The Warriors now head into the holiday break at 1-5. They'll take the court next Thursday at Columbus Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament at Lakeview. It'll face Scotus Central Catholic at 1 p.m. and then face either Lakeview or Twin River on Dec. 30.

Saturday also marked the first win for Wehner as Schuyler head coach. He said it's not measurable how big of a win it was.

"The girls were just so excited after. It gives me a little bit of credibility with the girls. I've been telling them stick to the process and now getting a win out of it, hopefully that gets us more buy-in," Wehner said. "It just helps when you get those wins and things happen that you're say are going to happen. Now we just need to build on it."

Lexington def. Schuyler boys 70-41 (Saturday): The shorthanded Warriors suffered their sixth straight defeat against Lexington. They allowed 70 points for the second straight game.

"We started out strong, but had times in the second and third quarters where they went on runs and we did not respond," Schuyler boys basketball head coach Rod Ruybalid said. "The fourth quarter might have been one of, if not the, best quarters of ball this season. Twenty points scored in the last quarter is a good showing."

Blair def. Schuyler girls 51-8: Ally, Trejo and Alyza Arroyo combined for all Warrior points as Blair shot 32% in the victory on Dec. 13.

Ally scored four points. Trejo finished with two points and five rebounds. Arroyo tallied two downs and Addy grabbed six rebounds.

Blair shot 32% from the field. The Bears forced 18 Schuyler turnovers and they outrebounded Schuyler 42-24.

Blair def. Schuyler boys 70-17: Schuyler shot 23% in the Dec. 13 defeat. Joseph DeLeon led the Warriors with five points as the team shot just 23%.

Gavin Bywater scored four points, Emiliano Rosas and Julian Morales ended with three and Daniel Maiz posted two. Bywater recorded four steals. Maiz and Chris Hernandez stole two balls each.