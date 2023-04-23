After its game on April 18 at Grand Island Northwest was suspended due to inclement weather, the Schuyler boy soccer completed its first game since lifting the Central Conference title on Thursday against Scotus Central Catholic.

The Warriors, ranked No. 4 by the Omaha World-Herald, wasted no time as they scored in the second minute to take an early lead. In the 40th minute, Schuyler doubled its lead to 2-0.

However, the 10th-ranked Shamrocks had a response. They pulled within one scoring off a penalty kick save and with nine seconds remaining, Scotus drew a free kick near the corner kick. The cross was headed it in for a last-second equalizer to force overtime.

In the extra periods, it was all Warriors. They scored twice in the first overtime period and once in the second overtime to take a 5-2 lead. A late Scotus goal in double overtime was the final tally in a 5-3 win for Schuyler.

"It's always a battle. They're just a fundamentally sound team and they have such a great system of play," Warriors head coach Lyndon Beebe said. "I think we just made some mistakes handling the ball that we need to work on, but I think it really tells us that we can get out of a tough situation."

David Arciga opened the scoring for the Warriors in the second minute with Victor Alonzo scored in the final seconds of the first half to make it 2-0.

Scotus ramped up the pressure in the second half with a few shots fired off target and a free kick going right into the arms of goalkeeper Luis Carrera.

Schuyler's best chance for a third goal in regulation came in the 58th minute as Arciga forced a leaping save from Shamrocks goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann.

At the hour mark, Shamrocks forward Frank Fehringer dispatched a rebound after Carrera stopped his penalty kick to make it 2-1.

Schuyler committed a foul near the corner flag, setting up Scotus for a free kick near the corner flag with nine seconds remaining. Shamrocks senior Carter Filipi crossed the ball towards the back post where Fehringer headed it back across goal and into the opposite side netting to draw the game level.

"I think we were shaky at times. We just didn't get the ball out like we should have. We gave them opportunities," Beebe said. "We fouled in regulation there that we didn't even need to be close. The ball's running away. We have to keep our emotions in check and not body somebody up and foul."

The Warriors regrouped and reclaimed the lead in the fourth minute of the first overtime on Arciga's second goal of the match. The freshman scored in the middle of the box after an assist from junior Jose Cruz along the end line.

Cruz, facing his former team for the first time, netted his 23rd goal of the season four minutes later on a curling shot into the top corner.

"I was really impressed in the first overtime though," Beebe said. "There were some guys for us that showed up. I think Jose Cruz showed up in that first overtime for us."

In the second overtime, sophomore Obed Benazo drew a penalty on a foul on the edge of the box. Benazo stepped up to the spot and netted the penalty kick to make it 5-2 Warriors in the sixth minute of double overtime.

Fehringer scored two minutes later to complete the hat trick as Schuyler prevailed victorious at the final whistle.

Arciga finished the game with two goals and one assist while sophomore Gaspar Juarez recorded an assist. The Warriors' top three goal scorers and top two assist leaders this season are underclassmen.

"We have a lot of guys that are young that are contributing," Beebe said. "We played with another freshman or two on the wings when we beat Lexington. They're still freshmen, but they're still playing for us and doing well."

Thursday marked Schuyler's sixth straight win as it improved to 9-2. The Warriors end the regular season this week with games Tuesday versus Lincoln Northwest and Thursday at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic.

Beebe said it was important for the Warriors to compete in their first overtime game of the season against a team like Scotus as they prepare for the postseason.

"We told our kids that we have three more preseason games and then soccer really starts," he said.