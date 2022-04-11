Warriors deck Cards, fall to BlueJays

With Natalie Fuentes making 10 saves in the net and the defense smothering the attack, the Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team raced to its second win of the season April 5 at home when the Warriors edged Crete 1-0.

Schuyler played into the gusty wind out of the northwest during the first half and had the wind at its backs in the second half but was unable to take advantage of mother nature after intermission.

Schuyler was the faster and more aggressive team from the outset but Crete was able to keep the game close.

Schuyler’s Gabriela Rodriguez connected for the only goal scored in the contest by either team in the 23rd minute. Although hers was the only shot that found the back of the net, the freshman regularly assaulted the net and had 10 shots on frame . Fortunately for the Warriors, her second goal of the season was the only goal they needed to pull off the conference victory.

Schuyler Central head coach Clarissa Eloge said that her team’s effort was a good one.

“I am proud of the girls for scoring in the first half and continuing to play tough and not let up in the second half," Eloge said. "The girls kept battling through intense situations, and that’s what we like to see. They have more fire this year than in years past and it’s super fun to watch.”

The victory raised Schuyler’s season mark to 2-5 with two conference victories over York and Crete.

Two days later in the match against the Bluejays at Seward, the Warriors played another strong defensive first half heading toward the intermission break tied at 1-1 but Seward outscored Schuyler Central 3-1 during the final 40 minutes to secure their 4-2 victory.

With the victory, the Blue Jays improved to 4-5 on the season while Schuyler fell to 2-6. Both teams will be participating in the Central Conference Tournament that will be played at various sites this week.

Schuyler played at Lexington on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The winner plays the winner of 3 seed Aurora and 6 seed Holdrege on April 18 at Grand Island Northwest.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

