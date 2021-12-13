Warriors down David City, fall to Plattsmouth

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team split two games last week, defeating the David City Scouts 42-32 on the road Dec. 7 before dropping a 62-20 decision at home this past Saturday to the Plattsmouth Bluejays. Those results kept Schuyler’s record even at two wins and two losses.

In the victory over the Scouts, the Warriors wasted little time in taking and maintaining control of the game, racing out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter of play and maintaining control throughout.

“I was very pleased with how they responded following our loss to DC West in our last game,” Schuyler Central head coach Jason Friesen said. “We came out ready to compete and played good defense throughout the night.”

Schuyler and David City played on nearly even terms in the second quarter with the Scouts outscoring the Warriors by a single point 12-11. That left the Warriors heading to the halftime locker room up 27-17.

“We jumped out to that early lead,” Friesen said, “and we played great offense and defense throughout the first half, which was great to see.”

Schuyler outscored David City 11-7 in the third quarter to put the game away and propel the Warriors to their second victory of the season.

Sophomore Rico Rodriguez led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points followed by Caden Shonka with eight, Gavin Bywater with seven, Alan Morales with five, Ivan Huerta with three and Daniel Daviu with two.

“Overall, this was a good team win for the boys,” Friesen said.

For one half against an 0-3 Plattsmouth team, it appeared the Warriors had an opportunity to notch victory number three on the young season.

A short jump shot by Caden Shonka with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter gave Schuyler a 4-2 lead. Shonka scored six of his team-high nine points in the first eight minutes.

Both teams played solid defense the remainder of the quarter with the Warriors clinging to an 8-7 lead with just over two minutes to play. A free throw and a layup by Kevin Winscot put Plattsmouth ahead 10-8 after one quarter.

Plattsmouth outscored Schuyler 7-4 in the second and extended its lead to 17-12 at intermission. The Warriors scored their points on a layup by Alan Morales and free throws by Shonka and Morales.

The Warriors struggled mightily in the second half as they continued to be stale on offense and gave the Blue Jays numerous good looks at the basket on defense.

“We didn’t play our best basketball to say the least,” Friesen said. “I felt we did well in the first half and were still in the game at halftime.”

Plattsmouth went on a 17-2 run to begin the third quarter, sinking three three-pointers and creating several easy layups. The Bluejays outscored the Warriors 23-3 in the third period and built a 40-15 advantage. The visitors controlled the final frame 22-5 to run off with the lopsided victory.

“We came out in the second half and we just couldn’t get our shots to fall with all the opportunities we had,” Friesen said. “That lack of scoring really got to the guys, and that led to our defense also failing.

Gavin Bywater scored six points for the Warriors while Morales added four and Daniel Quezada made one free throw.

“We will get back to work and fix our mistakes,” Friesen said.

The Warriors played this past Tuesday at Blair and host Lexington on Saturday.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

