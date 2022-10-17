Warriors drop four matches in Central Conference Tournament

COLUMBUS - Schuyler traveled to Lakeview Saturday for the final day of the Central Conference Tournament in Columbus.

After dropping pool matches Thursday against No. 5 York and No. 8 Grand Island Northwest, the Warriors participated in round-robin play against Crete and Lexington.

The Warriors lost to the Cardinals 15-25 and 14-25 and looked to bounce back against Lexington, who entered the day with three wins.

Schuyler struggled to get in a groove and lost in straight sets 12-25 and 15-25 to fall to 6-19 on the season.

"We've got a couple of starters out of the lineup just for one reason or another and I was really hoping to see those girls that replace them step up, and for the most part, they did. They did their job. They knew what was going on," Warriors head coach Drey Keairnes said. "We were just lacking some fire (today). I'm struggling with that one. We've always had that fire and for whatever reason (today) we didn't and it showed."

Aylin Portillo and Natalie Yrkoski recorded three kills each against the Minutemaids. Piper Lefdal and Litzy Avila served one ace each and Yrkoski blocked one shot for a point.

Lexington finished the match with 24 kills and seven service aces.

The first set was tied 6-6 before Lexington went on a 6-0 run on two kills, one service error and three attacking errors by Schuyler.

A Yrkoski kill ended the run and the Warriors pulled within four points 15-11 on Lexington mistakes. The Minutemaids pulled away, scoring 10 of the final 11 points to seal the opening set win.

Yrkoski stuffed a shot at the net to even set two at 7-7. That's when Lexington sparked an 8-0 run on six kills, one block and one Warriors attack error.

Kills from Avila and Portillo cut the deficit to 17-10, but it was too little, too late, as Minutemaids closed out the match on a 5-2 run thanks to four kills and one ace.

On Thursday, the Warriors lost to the Dukes 12-25 and 14-25 and to the Vikings 7-25 and 14-25.

Earlier in the week, Schuyler snapped its three-match losing streak with a straight-set win over Lincoln Northwest 25-16, 25-20, 25-12.

The Warriors spiked 33 kills as Yrkoski, Portillo and Lefdal combined for 22 kills. Avila recorded 14 assists.

Schuyler served 14 aces, its second-most in a match this season. Avila tallied four aces. Jenny Valora and Portillo posted two aces each. Yrkoski and Arroyo ended with a pair of aces.

Yrkoski dug 12 balls to lead the Schuyler defense against the Falcons. Avila and Lefal contributed with seven digs each.

"In that game, we were moving, we were talking, we were excited. The fire was there. Everything was clicking. Everybody was on the court caring and doing their job," Keairnes said. "(Today), we just lost our spark."

The Warriors close out the regular season with road contests Tuesday at Madison and Thursday at York. Keairnes described what he needs to see from his team in the final week before the postseason.

"It's all about how we respond," he said. "We've got to be able to bounce back, pull ourselves up by the boot straps, get to work next week and then hopefully put on a better performance, fix our mistakes and be successful in our subdistrict."