Warriors drop road games at Central City, Lakeview

Schuyler boys and girls basketball lost two road games last week against Central City and Lakeview. The Warrior boys dropped their record to 3-11 while the girls' record is 1-14 entering this week's Central Conference tournament.

Lakeview 68, Schuyler Boys 26: The Warriors faced Lakeview for the second time this season on Friday. They last met in the Columbus Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.

The Vikings scored 24 second quarter points in that one and ran away with a 55-31 win. Friday in Lakeview's home gym, the Vikings neve quite had the offensive punch as a few weeks earlier but the defense allowed just four first-quarter points. That plus a 10-2 start to the night ruined Schuyler hopes for a win.

Alan Morales led the Warriors with 15 points. He scored seven of Schuyler's eight second-quarter points. In the fourth, he scored all six.

Lakeview 57, Schuyler Girls 10: Schuyler fell to the Lady Vikes for the second time this season but had slightly more success offensively. The Warriors managed just two points in the first half.

This time, the Warriors scored all 10 points in the first half but gave up 41. Judith Vasquez led Schuyler with three points. KT Tzunux, Addison Vavricek and Esmeralda Sacrias had two points each and Allison Vavricek each had one.

Schuyler shot 4 for 25 for the game and was 1 for 8 from three-point range.

Warriors assistant coach Greg Hansen said the coaching staff was pleased with the team's improvement from the first meeting.

"This time around we had scored six points midway through the first quarter while running our offense effectively and getting several good shot attempts," Hansen said. "Unfortunately, we went cold after that. We are excited about the improvement we have seen since the beginning of the season."

Central City 63, Schuyler Boys 41 (Jan. 18): Schuyler shot a higher percentage than the Bison but Central City put up 29 more shot attempts that led to four more field goals thanks to 22 offensive rebounds and 29 Warrior turnovers.

The Bison also scored 11 more points at the free throw line and were 18 of 28 from the stripe. The Warriors were 7 for 8.

Gavin Bywater led Schuyler with 13 points on 6 of 13 shooting. Rico Rodriguez added nine points and Caden Shonka had eight to go with a game-high 14 rebounds.

Central City 41, Schuyler Girls 17 (Jan. 18): Central City secured its first win of the season thanks to 23 first-half points.The Warriors finished with nine points in the first half and eight in the second half.

"Central City used their height to their advantage against our pressure defense, placing two girls low that forced us to stay in our 2-3 zone for most of the game," Hansen said. "We were pleased with our overall effort, but shooting percentage continues to be an area of need and emphasis."

Reach the Schuyler Sun sport staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

