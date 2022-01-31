Warriors drop two games in conference tournament

Schuyler boys and girls basketball lost two games last week in the Central Conference Tournament.

The Warrior boys, who went 1-2 in the conference tournament last year, fell in the first round to Lexington 56-29 on Jan. 24. In a consolation game, Schuyler fell to Lakeview for the third time this season 65-32 as the team's record dropped to 3-13.

The Warriors bookended the game with low scoring quarters as they tallied two in the first and three in the fourth. In the middle frames, Schuyler scored 27 points. Lakeview led 14-2 after one and 30-15 at halftime. The Vikings won the second half 35-17.

The girls, who last won in the tournament in 2017, opened play against Crete on Jan. 24 and lost 47-14. Schuyler trailed 19-5 after one and was shut out in the second quarter while falling behind 32-5 at intermission. In the second half, the Cardinals outscored Schuyler 15-9.

KT Tzunux scored a team-high seven points on 3 of 9 shooting. Brenda Gallegos, Niurka Castro and Allison Vavricek recorded two points apiece.

The Warriors finished the game 5 for 35 from the floor while Crete shot 32%. Crete out-rebounded the Warriors 36-17 and forced 15 turnovers.

In the consolation round, Schuyler lost to Lexington 52-12 to drop to 1-16 on the season. The Warrior basketball teams hosted Crete on Tuesday.

