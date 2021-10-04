Warriors drop two in Central tourney

The Schuyler Central softball team was eliminated from the Central Conference Tournament after two games in losses to Crete 14-0 and Holdrege 21-4. The tournament was played in Aurora on Sept. 29.
The first game was limited to 2 and 1/2 innings due to the mercy rule. Schuyler was limited to one single in the contest. The hit came from Jenna Jedlicka and her second-inning leadoff single. Desteny Parra was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the third inning, Jamie Romero reached on a dropped third strike with two outs and Elizabeth Harding followed with a walk to load the bases. Lissi Martinez grounded out to the second baseman to end the game.
Karlee Henning pitched all three innings for the Cardinals and struck out five while walking one Warrior batter to pick up the victory.
The Cardinals scored all 14 of their runs in the first inning off Schuyler’s starting hurler Lucy Mendez. Mendez allowed 15 hits but only three earned runs as the Warriors committed five fielding errors in the contest to allow 11 unearned runs to cross the plate.
In the game against Holdrege, the Warriors got off to a positive start. Jamie Romero and Elizabeth Harding were plunked by the Dusters starting pitcher Faith Raburn, who only made it through a third of an inning. Martinez grounded out to the short stop for the first out of the inning, but Martinez was credited with an RBI as Romero scored from third base.
Jedlicka then reached on a fielder’s choice to second base and scored Harding from third base for a 2-0 lead. Jedlicka raced home from third base on a wild pitch and made it 3-0. Mendez and Cydney Bachmann walked to load the bases again, but Madi Nyberg and Parra struck out to end the top of the first inning.
Holdrege grabbed the momentum in the bottom of the frame with an 11-run outburst. Mendez once again was the starting pitcher for the Warriors. She only allowed one earned run as 20 unearned runs crossed the plate. Schuyler’s defense had a major meltdown with 12 fielding errors to aid the Dusters cause. Holdrege added 20 more runs in the bottom of the second inning making the score 21-3.
Schuyler scored one more run in the top of the third-inning. Mendez singled to left field with one out, advanced to second on a ground out to short stop by Bachmann then scored from second base when Nyberg belted an RBI double to left-center field.
The Warriors competed in the subdistrict tournament in Wayne on Monday. The hosts defeated Schuyler 17-0. Pick up next week's issue for a story on the postseason.
