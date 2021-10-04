Warriors drop two in Central tourney

The Schuyler Central softball team was eliminated from the Central Conference Tournament after two games in losses to Crete 14-0 and Holdrege 21-4. The tournament was played in Aurora on Sept. 29.

The first game was limited to 2 and 1/2 innings due to the mercy rule. Schuyler was limited to one single in the contest. The hit came from Jenna Jedlicka and her second-inning leadoff single. Desteny Parra was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the third inning, Jamie Romero reached on a dropped third strike with two outs and Elizabeth Harding followed with a walk to load the bases. Lissi Martinez grounded out to the second baseman to end the game.

Karlee Henning pitched all three innings for the Cardinals and struck out five while walking one Warrior batter to pick up the victory.

The Cardinals scored all 14 of their runs in the first inning off Schuyler’s starting hurler Lucy Mendez. Mendez allowed 15 hits but only three earned runs as the Warriors committed five fielding errors in the contest to allow 11 unearned runs to cross the plate.