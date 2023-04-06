The Schuyler track and field team competed at Boone Central High School on March 28, for the 2023 Mansfield Invite.

The Warriors finished with 17 medals as a team, including two gold.

Both Gavin Bywater and Caden Weverka finished in first. Bywater won in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 53.43 and Weverka took first in the boys long jump with a mark of 20-07.50.

Weverka also medaled in the 200-meter dash recording a time of 24.64 which was good enough for third place.

The Warriors add five second place finishes as Natalie Yrkoski, Julian Morales, Nicolas Hernandez, Austin McCulloch each took individual silvers and the boys 400 relay team took second as a team.

Yrkoski finished with a time of 29.54 in the girls 200-meter dash. She also finshed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles completing the event in 18.54 seconds and fourth in the high jump with a mark of 4-06.

Morales had a mark of 40-02 in the boys triple jump. Hernandez competed in the boys discus throw recording a mark of 125-09.

McCulloch finished with a mark of 12-00 in the boys pole vault. He would also medal in the triple jump finishing with a mark of 38-07 to claim fifth place.

The 400 relay team of Weverka, Jake Daniels, Brogan Benes and Parker Borer finished with a time of 46.81.

Three more relay teams would take top three spots as the boys 1600, 3200 relay teams and the girls 3200 relay team all took third.

The boys 1600 team of Kaleb Martinez, Carlos Carraso, Morales and Bywater recorded a time of 3:52.72.

The 3200 team of Joarcy Sanchez, Michael Arriaza, Waleed Mohamed and Bywater finished with a time of 11:14.32.

The girls 3200 team finished with a time of 13:08.90 as Alekxa Olvera, Naomi Mejia, Daniela Monzon and Ashly Vasquez all competed in the event for the Warriors.

In the girls 400 relay, Citlali Aldana, Natally Medina, Amayrani Arevalo and Maliya Keeshan took fourth recording a time of 1:01.80.

The final two indidual medalists were Monzon and Olvera. The two each competed in the girls 800-meter run with Olvera taking fifth with a time of 3:09.69 and Monzon finished with a time of 3:19.68 to take sixth place.

The Warriors competed On Monday (after print deadline), in the Aquinas invite. Schuyler's next meet is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Boone Central.