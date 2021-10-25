Warriors end regular season with positive effort

It may not have looked like the Schuyler Central High School volleyball team had a good night on the scoreboard in a 3-0 loss to York, but the Warriors felt positively about their effort heading into subdistrict action.

The Warriors entered their match against the Dukes last Thursday evening having won only two of their past 16 matches and finishing the regular season with a 6-22 record. York dominated the match with a 25-10, 25-20 and 25-11 victory, but the Warriors fought hard through many lengthy rallies and forced the Dukes to reel off several timely runs to gain the triumph.

“This was a big game for the Warriors coming off a couple of tough losses at the conference tournament,” head coach Drey Keairnes said. “York came on strong at our conference and kind of overwhelmed us. I knew going into this home match against York that it was going to be a tough one. It was a great chance for us to show improvement and build confidence going into subdistricts.”

The Warriors played well at the net both offensively and defensively and played together through several stretches of the match, especially in the closely contested second set.

“Our girls battled hard against the conference runners-up and had them on the ropes in the second set. This was a huge confidence boost for our girls because they realized that they are peaking at the proper time and able to compete with some of the best teams around,” Keairnes said.

Schuyler started the match well, taking a 7-4 lead when the Dukes Libby Troester hit the ball into the net. The Dukes went on a 21-3 run with superb serving from Josie Loosvelt and Brynn Hirschfeld to clinch the victory in set number one.

York exploded out of the gate in the second set with a 6-0 run. Schuyler ended the skid when Melanie Driewer had a net serve for the Dukes.

A hit wide of the sideline by Driewer enabled the Warriors to pull within 11-7.

The Dukes responded with a short 3-0 run to take a 14-7 lead on an ace serve by Rylyn Cast. The seven point margin was the biggest lead for either team in the set.

The Warriors kept the pressure on and pulled to within two points at 21-19 when Alyza Arroyo stuffed a block down on the York side of the net.

A tip by York and an ace serve by Cast pushed the Dukes lead to 23-19.

Schuyler wouldn’t let up and pulled to within 23-20 on a well placed hit by Arroyo.

York got a smashing kill from Ava Ziemba and an ace serve from Hirschfeld to give the Dukes a 2-0 set lead.

Schuyler came out strong once again in the third set and trailed 15-10 midway through the set, but York scored 10 of the final 11 points to close out the match with the 25-11 victory.

“These ladies have come a long way this season,” Keairnes said. “It is exciting to see them truly believing in themselves and working together as a complete unit.”

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0