Warriors fall to conference foes at triangular

The Central Conference has been known as a powerhouse conference for many years when it comes to softball. The Schuyler Central Warriors found that to be the case again last Thursday when they competed in the Crete Triangular against Crete and Aurora.

In the first game of the afternoon, Schuyler faced the Crete Cardinals and were dealt a 12-0 shutout defeat.

Karlee Hanning threw a three-inning, no-hitter for the Cardinals, striking out eight Schuyler batters while walking only one. Only one of Schuyler’s outs was on a ball put in play. The rest were strikeouts.

Crete struck for five runs in the first inning, three in the second, and four in the third to end the game early on the mercy rule.

Lucy Mendez was the starting pitcher for the Warriors. Of the 12 runs that she allowed, only seven of them were earned runs as Schuyler committed four errors in the contest. She didn’t strike out any Cardinal batters, but she only walked three batters. Mendez had a difficult time finding the strike zone on a consistent basis during the 2020 season, but she has improved greatly thus far during the 2021 campaign.