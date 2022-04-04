Warriors fall to York and Bennington, drub Lakeview

It was an uneven week for the Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team as they dropped two of three matches and saw their season record dip to 3-4.

The Warriors were able to sandwich wins around a 6-0 romp over Columbus Lakeview when Schuyler lost 2-1 at York the day before and suffered a 4-0 home to the Bennington Badgers on March 31. The Badgers are the top-ranked team in Class B with a record of 9-0.

In the match against the Dukes on March 28, Schuyler’s Obed Benazo scored an unassisted goal in the 19th minute to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead they carried deep into the second half.

York answered on a pair of goals scored in the final 20 minutes of the match to pull out the 2-1 victory.

“We held the lead for much of the match,” Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “We were probably lucky not to have given up a goal or two in the first half, so we felt like we were in a good position until York hit a shot from outside the 18 and then took control of the match.”

The Warriors ended with 11 shots on goal compared with 18 for York. Victor Alonzo led the way for SCHS with five shots on goal followed by Obed Benazo with four and Gaspar Juarez with two.

Senior Edgar Diego took the loss in goal for Schuyler allowing the two York goals while coming away with 10 saves.

The following evening on March 29, the Warriors traveled to Columbus to take on the Lakeview Vikings. They took out their frustration in a lopsided 6-0 victory.

“I was pleased with our effort against Lakeview,” Beebe said. We looked at times like we had in our first three matches of the year, so we were pleased with the overall effort.”

The Warriors assaulted the Lakeview goal with 13 shot attempts while Lakeview could manage only three shots on frame against the solid Warrior defense.

Schuyler Central scored five goals in the first half and one after intermission. Victor Alonzo scored in the second minute with an assist from Ramiro Millan, Benzano scored a goal in the seventh minute with an assist from Gaspar Juarez, Juarez then scored a goal in the 29th minute with an assist from Anthony Gomez and Alex Alarcon scored the final two goals of the first half in the 31st and 38th minutes with an assist from Daniel Pedro and then on an unassisted goal.

The final goal of the match was scored early in the second half on another goal by Benazo with an assist from Juarez.

Goalkeeper Edgar Diego picked up the shutout victory with three saves.

The Warriors ended off the week last Thursday with a chance to upset the talented squad from Bennington.

The Warriors gave a superior effort on defensive in the first half as they held the Badgers to only one goal. But Schuyler had difficulty creating offense and Bennington carried the 1-0 lead to the intermission break.

The Badgers wore down the Warriors in the second half and put three more on the board. Bennington ended the match with a 13-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Schuyler played at home against Crete this past Tuesday and play in Seward this Thursday.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

