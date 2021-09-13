Warriors fare well at competitive Wahoo Invite

The Schuyler Central High School boys and girls cross country teams met up against some very impressive competition at the Wahoo Invitational on Sept. 9. The girls finished in fourth place out of nine teams while the boys placed seventh out of 14 in the 5K varsity events.

Schuyler’s Marisol Deanda saw her string of first-place finishes come to an end in the girls race, but she still finished in the top 10 with a ninth-place effort. She covered the course in 22 minutes and 5.7 seconds.

"Marisol had a really good workout two days before this meet, so she had still been feeling the effects of that when the gun went off," Schuyler girls head coach Cortland Cassidy said. "Finishing ninth wasn’t something that satisfied her, but I believe it will leave her hungry for redemption, and that will carry her to some faster times later in the season."

Finishing in 18th place for the Warriors was Sinai Sanchez with a time 23:16.12 while Gabby Rodriguez finished in 23rd place with a time of 24:34.47. Niurka Castro was 29th with a time of 25:31.18, Destheny Ortega finished in 33rd with a time of 25:55.06 and Erika Diego finished in 48th with a time of 28:58.90.