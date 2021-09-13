Warriors fare well at competitive Wahoo Invite

The Schuyler Central High School boys and girls cross country teams met up against some very impressive competition at the Wahoo Invitational on Sept. 9. The girls finished in fourth place out of nine teams while the boys placed seventh out of 14 in the 5K varsity events.
Schuyler’s Marisol Deanda saw her string of first-place finishes come to an end in the girls race, but she still finished in the top 10 with a ninth-place effort. She covered the course in 22 minutes and 5.7 seconds.
"Marisol had a really good workout two days before this meet, so she had still been feeling the effects of that when the gun went off," Schuyler girls head coach Cortland Cassidy said. "Finishing ninth wasn’t something that satisfied her, but I believe it will leave her hungry for redemption, and that will carry her to some faster times later in the season."
Finishing in 18th place for the Warriors was Sinai Sanchez with a time 23:16.12 while Gabby Rodriguez finished in 23rd place with a time of 24:34.47. Niurka Castro was 29th with a time of 25:31.18, Destheny Ortega finished in 33rd with a time of 25:55.06 and Erika Diego finished in 48th with a time of 28:58.90.
"I was proud of the way the girls ran today," Cassidy said. "We didn’t exactly get the places we wanted individually, but we were able to get fourth place, and considering the teams we were racing against, I’m so proud of our girls for the way they competed."
Blair was the team champion in the girls event recording a low score of 22 points. Platteview finished in second place with a score of 37, Plattsmouth finished in third with a score of 41, Schuyler Central finished in fourth with a score of 73, Scotus Central Catholic finished fifth with a score of 97, Wahoo finished in sixth with a score of 101, Ralston finished in seventh with a score of 105, Boys Town finished in eighth with a score of 128 and Ashland-Greenwood finished in ninth with a score of 146.
Eduardo Carrasco finished in 19th place for Schuyler in the boys event. He crossed the finish line with a time of 18 minutes and 45.41 seconds. Gavin Bywater finished in 25th with a time of 19:07.73, Ivan Varela finished in 38th with a time of 19:47.21, Gabriel Lucar finished in 45th place with a time of 20:01.08, Samuel Rivas finished in 49th with a time of 20:29.10 and Adolfo Manzano finished in 62nd with a time of 21:13.48.
"I was pleased with how my boys ran in this meet," Schuyler boys head coach Rick Carter said. "The competition was very tough, and we didn’t really rest up for this meet, running tough practices both Monday and Tuesday."
Elkhorn Mount Michael edged out runner-up Blair for the team title. Mount Michael had the low team score of 31 while Blair finished two points back with a 33. Finishing in third was Plattsmouth with 47 points, Wahoo finished in fourth with 84 points, Omaha Roncalli finished in fifth with 114 points, Scotus Central Catholic finished in sixth with 120 points, Schuyler Central finished in seventh with 127 points, Platteview in eighth with 131, Bishop Neumann in ninth with 160 points, Raymond Central in 10th with 182 points, Boys Town was in 11th with 188 points, Ashland-Greenwood took 12th with 216 points, Ralston was 13th with 229 points and Lakeview was 14th with 238 points.
"I expect Blair and Mount Michael to both be in the top five at the State meet this year, and Plattsmouth is always good," Carter said.
The Warriors return to action Thursday when the Warriors compete in the Central City Invitational at the Valley View Country Club in Central City. The first race is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net